Albemarle County Police Department recognizes promoted officers

Published Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 2:31 pm

Albemarle County Police Department Chief Ron Lantz announced a series of promotions in the department, including six sergeants, two first sergeants, and two lieutenants.

ACPD hosted a promotion ceremony this week to honor those promoted during 2021 and their family members. The promotion ceremony was limited in attendance due to ongoing COVID protocols.

Throughout 2021, a series of promotions were made for a total of 10 ACPD officers. These promotions provide new perspectives to established positions within the department. It also provides continued and varied experiences for these officers to develop as leaders and forge new relationships with the people of Albemarle County.

“These men and women have dedicated themselves to providing upstanding service to Albemarle County, and our community is all the better for it,” Chief Lantz said.

Promoted during 2021:

Elizabeth Gomez to Lieutenant

Jason Marden to Lieutenant

Casey Flippin to 1st Sergeant

Drew Meyer to 1st Sergeant

George Cox to Sergeant

Dean Dotts to Sergeant

Robert Knight to Sergeant

Alan Poling to Sergeant

David Rhodes to Sergeant

Ray Scopelliti to Sergeant

Congratulations to all of the promoted officers in their new positions. In this ceremony, ACPD also honored officers promoted in the 2019 and 2020 years since COVID protocols prevented the department from holding a promotion ceremony during those periods.

