Albemarle County: One dead in small plane crash near Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night in Albemarle County.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County authorities received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road.
The impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
The pilot, and only occupant of the aircraft, did not survive the crash. His remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, examination and positive identification.
State Police has notified the NTSB and FAA. Both are en route to the scene to conduct an investigation.