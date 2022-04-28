Albemarle County: Garth Road closure this weekend for Foxfield Spring Races

The Foxfield Spring Races will take place on Saturday, April 30th starting at 9 am.

Garth Road will be closed to through traffic between Barracks Farm Road and Free Union Road (near Hunt Country Store) from 8 a..m to 1 p.m. Anyone not attending the event should avoid the area. Keep in mind, heavy traffic delays should be expected until 5:30 pm, even after the roadway reopens.

ACPD will have officers monitoring Garth Road to address issues such as intoxicated driving and unsafe driving behaviors.

