Albemarle County Fire Rescue trains in active fire scenarios

Over the course of six days in October, Albemarle County Fire Rescue personnel performed a variety of training scenarios at the county training center.

These annual exercises are essential for crews to be prepared to respond most efficiently, effectively, and empathetically to fire emergencies in the community.

ACFR’s Training Division works tirelessly year-round to develop training opportunities for our crews. The annual Immediate Danger to Life and Health, or “Live Burn,” training is an opportunity for crews to try new strategies, hone their skills, and solidify teamwork – all under the realistic conditions of an active fire.

Every day for a week, firefighters arrived early in the morning to begin their day-long training. They were split into groups to simulate the type of apparatus they were assigned to (engine, ambulance, etc.) without any prior knowledge of the scenarios they were about to respond to.

These scenarios varied in elements and had several decision-making points to challenge the crews to think critically and swiftly.

The Training Division looked at the features and make-up of Albemarle County while developing the scenarios. During one scenario, crews needed to get through metal doors in order to enter the building to make a rescue of a trapped “victim” manikin. Another scenario included a scared and agitated parent (played by a Training Instructor) whose “child” manikin was on the second floor of the burning building. These are very real and possible situations our crews face when responding to emergencies in our county.

Training for realism allows crews to base decisions on real-time information, simulated as an actual incident. Training for decision making reinforces that there are multiple ways to accomplish our mission – that mission being the protection of life and property.

Crews leave knowing that they are better prepared, that any areas they can improve upon were recognized, and that company officers know where to focus follow up trainings and conversations.

