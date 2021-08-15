Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Terrell Road

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County and the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to the report of a residential structure fire on Terrell Road East early Sunday morning.

The first apparatus arrived on scene five minutes after the 3:24 a.m. dispatch and reported heavy fire conditions visible in an attached garage. Crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene at 9:48 am.

One person was transported to the University of Virginia Emergency Department for evaluation due to smoke inhalation.

Two people have been displaced from the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office. The estimated damage and loss is $225,000.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to have an emergency exit plan in the event of an emergency. Remember, get out and stay out.