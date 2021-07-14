Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Red Hill School Road

Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County responded to the report of a fire on Red Hill School Road early Wednesday.

First responding units arrived on scene in about five minutes.

Five residents will be displaced as a result of the 2:50 a.m. fire and are being assisted by The Red Cross. There were minor injuries to one of the occupants, and no other injuries reported at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.