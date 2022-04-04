Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to residential fire

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department responded for the residential structure fire on Harvest Drive on Sunday at 6:26 a.m.

The first apparatus arrived seven minutes after dispatch to discover heavy fire conditions to the rear of the attached home. Crews extinguished the fire, and the scene was cleared at 9:31 a.m.

Smoke alarms alerted the occupants, who evacuated safely. No injuries were reported at the time of incident. The family of four has been displaced by the fire and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office. It is believed that the fire originated on the back deck before spreading to the inside of the home.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to have an evacuation plan for your family in place. When you hear your smoke alarm, get out and stay out.

