Albemarle County, Charlottesville units respond to structure fire on Verona Court

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and units from Charlottesville Fire Department responded to the report of a garage fire with exposures on Verona Court at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday.

When units arrived on location the incident was determined to be a fire in progress, evident by the heavy black smoke issuing from the soffits of a single-story detached garage.

The first arriving unit, CFD Engine 1, arrived six minutes after dispatch and began to perform suppression efforts. Upon arrival of the second unit, ACFR Engine 111, the garage door was cut and removed. Crews entering the building reported high heat and smoke conditions.

Due to the limited air available in the interior of the garage and quick work by the crews, the fire was compartmentalized and did not spread to nearby buildings. Fire department units cleared the incident at 8:45 pm.

There were no reported injuries at the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental in nature and due to the failure of a lithium battery charging. Fire loss and damages are still being assessed at this time.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like everyone to follow manufacturer recommendations and be present when charging devices that use lithium ion batteries.