Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River
Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning.
Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for further investigation.
A section of the Old Mills Trail that was closed to process the scene and recover the body has now reopened. There is no threat to the community.
This incident is under investigation by Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. More information will be released as it becomes available.