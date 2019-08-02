Albemarle Broadband Authority celebrates Midway broadband project

Albemarle Broadband Authority, Albemarle County, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Department of Housing and Community Development celebrated on Thursday the start of the Midway project, which will provide fiber broadband internet service to the Midway area.

The project will be complete by summer 2020.

“We think of vital infrastructure as being roads, pipes, and electrical lines. Broadband internet service is now part of that list – congratulations on undertaking this project to support community vibrancy,” commented Tammy Breski with the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Funding for the $1.5 million project is being supported in part by grant funding from Virginia Telecommunications Initiative ($301,748), the Albemarle Broadband Authority ($71,500), and Central Virginia Electrical Cooperative ($1.15 million).

“This project creates opportunities for residents without any alternatives for internet – and we know internet access is critical for public safety, for students to succeed in school, and for enabling home businesses to connect,” shared Supervisor Liz Palmer. “Albemarle County is grateful for support from the state government to move this project forward.”

The Midway project area covers 670 residents and businesses, beginning at Miller School Road/Midway Road south of I-64 and proceeding southwest through Batesville Road; west through to the Signal Hill subdivision and south to Miller Lake Road. The service area also includes portions of Craigs Store Road, continuing to Still Creek Road and Crown Orchard.

Albemarle Broadband Authority Chair Bucky Walsh stated, “The Albemarle Broadband Authority is going to continue to look for other opportunities to bring projects such as this one to other rural areas of our community.”

