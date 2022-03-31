AEW News and Notes: Shh-h-h-h! Don’t tell anybody about the ROH PPV

Published Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022, 10:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

You wouldn’t necessarily know it from watching last night’s “Dynamite,” but AEW’s sister company, Ring of Honor, has a pay-per-view Friday night.

I heard one mention of it, during an FTR promo. FTR will be facing The Briscoes for the ROH tag team titles at the “Supercard of Honor” show (Friday, 8 p.m. ET, FITE TV, $29.99).

I happened to catch one of the YouTube shows before tuning in to “Dynamite” last week, and there was a live read and on-screen graphic, once.

Tony Khan seems to be of the mindset that people who watch AEW, I dunno, just know already?

I’m not sure why he wouldn’t have had multiple live reads, on-screen graphic reminders, video packages, a spot or two highlighting performers.

Jay Lethal wrestled Jon Moxley on “Dynamite,” great match. FTR won a tag match with The Gunn Club, good match. Wheeler Yuta looked solid in a loss to Bryan Danielson.

Lethal, FTR and Yuta are all working “Supercard of Honor.” Maybe have their opponents do run-ins, maybe walk down the ramp, something.

“Dynamite” is basically a two-hour commercial anyway. Might as well have made it a commercial for “Supercard of Honor.”

What we saw last night, or rather, didn’t see last night, is either business malpractice on the part of Khan, or a signal from him that Ring of Honor is set to ride off into the sunset after this show.

Quick hits

Toni Storm debuted with a win over The Bunny . I don’t watch a lot of WWE, so I’d not seen her before, but now having seen her, I can’t imagine why WWE let her go. Storm had me as a worker at her snap suplex early in the match. She’s already the best in-ring worker in the AEW women’s division.

debuted with a win over . I don’t watch a lot of WWE, so I’d not seen her before, but now having seen her, I can’t imagine why WWE let her go. Storm had me as a worker at her snap suplex early in the match. She’s already the best in-ring worker in the AEW women’s division. CM Punk beat Max Caster , then declared in an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone (born and raised in Augusta County, JMU alum) that he’s going to challenge the winner of the Adam Page-Adam Cole rematch for the AEW world title. Which either presages a Cole win or a heel turn for Page or Punk. Hmmm.

beat , then declared in an in-ring interview with (born and raised in Augusta County, JMU alum) that he’s going to challenge the winner of the Adam Page-Adam Cole rematch for the AEW world title. Which either presages a Cole win or a heel turn for Page or Punk. Hmmm. The booking with Moxley, Danielson and William Regal continues to confuse me. Are they babyfaces, heels, agnostics, globalists? This is where not having house shows hurts the product. Fans want to cheer one side, and the jeer the other.

continues to confuse me. Are they babyfaces, heels, agnostics, globalists? This is where not having house shows hurts the product. Fans want to cheer one side, and the jeer the other. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were featured in an interview segment with MJF, in which the guys expressed their displeasure with MJF turning on Wardlow. Then, after their win, MJF came down to the ring to celebrate with them, and they didn’t look at all pleased to see him stealing their spotlight. This foretells a split, and since FTR also recently split with former manager Tully Blanchard, what we’re seeing here is a reboot. I sense FTR is about to get a run as the top team, which means a heel team needs to get the tag belts off Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, so that FTR, about to turn face, can chase the heel champs for a while. Is this where the challenge thrown out in a second FTR interview seg to The Young Bucks fits in?

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...