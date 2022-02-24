ACC Bubble Watch: How do we deal with Wake Forest, Virginia after mid-week Ls?
Wake Forest was on our Should Be In line on Monday, but we have to give serious consideration to dropping the Deacs back to Work to Do after that disastrous loss to Clemson on Wednesday.
Virginia, meanwhile, looked good in its loss to Duke at JPJ, but a loss is a loss is a loss is a loss.
Brooklyn is getting more interesting by the day.
Locks
Duke
Record: 24-4 (14-3 ACC)
SOS/OOC: 71/100
Quad 1: 5-1
Quad 2: 5-2
Quad 3: 7-1
Quad 4: 7-0
Road: 7-2
Neutral: 2-0
Avg. NET win: 132
Avg. NET loss: 67
BPI: 10
NET: 12
Sagarin: 8
KPI: 14
SOR: 10
KenPom: 9
Avg: 10.5
Prognosis: Still in the hunt for a #1 seed. Would have to win out and cut down the nets in Brooklyn to get there.
Should Be In
Notre Dame
Record: 20-8 (13-4 ACC)
SOS/OOC: 59/31
Quad 1: 2-8
Quad 2: 3-1
Quad 3: 10-1
Quad 4: 4-0
Note: 1 Non-D1 win (Chaminade)
Road: 7-4
Neutral: 3-0
Avg. NET win: 150
Avg. NET loss: 49
BPI: 53
NET: 55
Sagarin: 53
KPI: 52
SOR: 30
KenPom: 58
Avg.: 50.2
Prognosis: Can withstand a hiccup, but just one.
North Carolina
Record: 20-8 (12-5 ACC)
SOS/OOC: 58/33
Quad 1: 1-7
Quad 2: 4-0
Quad 3: 10-0
Quad 4: 5-1
Road: 6-3
Neutral: 0-3
Avg. NET win: 137
Avg. NET loss: 47
BPI: 34
NET: 41
Sagarin: 30
KPI: 48
SOR: 27
KenPom: 42
Avg.: 37.0
Prognosis: The next two are Quad 3s, then the Tar Heels get Duke. They’re safe for now.
Miami
Record: 20-8 (12-5 ACC)
SOS/OOC: 75/127
Quad 1: 4-2
Quad 2: 5-3
Quad 3: 7-3
Quad 4: 4-0
Road: 8-2
Neutral: 2-2
Avg. NET win: 135
Avg. NET loss: 74
BPI: 59
NET: 61
Sagarin: 70
KPI: 35
SOR: 34
KenPom: 62
Avg.: 53.5
Prognosis: Chance to move up a seed line with a Quad 2 game with Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Wake Forest
Record: 21-8 (11-7 ACC)
SOS/OOC: 88/334
Quad 1: 1-4
Quad 2: 4-4
Quad 3: 8-0
Quad 4: 9-0
Road: 5-5
Neutral: 2-1
Avg. NET win: 168
Avg. NET loss: 58
BPI: 38
NET: 42
Sagarin: 47
KPI: 53
SOR: 31
KenPom: 36
Avg.: 41.2
Prognosis: I moved them down from the second Should Be In spot to the fifth (and final). The next two are Quad 3 home games. Any slips, and they’re on the other side of the line.
Work to Do
Virginia
Record: 17-11 (11-7 ACC)
SOS/OOC: 54/135
Quad 1: 3-6
Quad 2: 4-1
Quad 3: 4-4
Quad 4: 6-0
Road: 5-6
Neutral: 2-0
Avg. NET win: 155
Avg. NET loss: 73
BPI: 59
NET: 80
Sagarin: 57
KPI: 65
SOR: 62
KenPom: 74
Avg: 66.2
Prognosis: Need to win out in the regular season, then at least one, maybe two, in Brooklyn.
Virginia Tech
Record: 17-11 (9-8 ACC)
SOS/OOC: 82/130
Quad 1: 0-5
Quad 2: 4-4
Quad 3: 7-2
Quad 4: 6-0
Road: 6-5
Neutral: 1-2
Avg. NET win: 173
Avg. NET loss: 62
BPI: 22
NET: 40
Sagarin: 33
KPI: 86
SOR: 71
KenPom: 33
Avg.: 47.5
Prognosis: The computers love the Hokies, but no Quad 1 wins, though there is a chance coming up next, at Miami on Saturday.
Story by Chris Graham