Abstract paintings by Chito Padilla at Smith House Galleries in July

Arts Council of the Valley (ACV) opens a new Smith House Galleries exhibition of abstract works by Chito Padilla with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley on July 1 from 5-7 p.m.

Sponsored by Southwood Farm, the opening reception will also feature guitar music by Mark Whetzel.

“Painted Daydreams” runs through July 29, with in-person visits Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed July 4); and on Second Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Padilla calls his exhibit “Painted Daydreams” because it aptly describes his painting experience – a daydream playfully captured with brushstrokes.

“Dreams occur without a plan so I do not claim a studied style other than a strong attraction to color and texture,” Padilla said. “Perhaps because I am self-taught and got into painting late that I allow myself the adventure of creating in the moment. I push and pull paint to reveal many layers that may call the viewer to come closer and stare.”

Padilla is a self-taught visual artist. He began painting after a long career in international development. His assignments in Africa, Asia, and Central America allowed him to immerse in the rich cultures of the countries he visited. Their influence shows in his use of color and texture. He identifies as an intuitive painter and his gestural style is influenced by the Abstract Expressionist movement.

Smith House Galleries is supported in part by ACV’s 2022 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

Located at 311 South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Arts Council of the Valley (ACV) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The exhibition will also be available online at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.

