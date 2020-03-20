ABC now allowing restaurants to sell alcohol curbside, by delivery

Published Friday, Mar. 20, 2020, 4:03 pm

Virginia ABC has adjusted licensing regulation adjustments to allow restaurants with strictly on-premise privileges to exercise off-premise privileges.

This will allow the sale of wine or beer in sealed containers for curbside pickup in a designated area (parking lot, etc.), and delivery of those products to customers’ homes without needing a delivery permit.

In order for licensed businesses to use this feature, both curbside pickup and delivery must be facilitated by a customer’s electronic order either online, over the phone or through an app.

Additionally, licensees with off-premise privileges, including breweries, farm wineries and wineries may sell products for curbside pickup in a designated area or deliveries to customers’ homes without obtaining an additional delivery permit.

Distillery stores may deliver products to customers seated in their vehicle on the premises or in the parking lot of the distillery.

Licensees may use third-party delivery services to deliver wine or beer on their behalf, but must have a written contract with the vendor specifying terms.

ABC has also waived the requirement for a signature on deliveries between wholesale and retail licensees, and between

retail licensees (under delivery permit) and their customers. ID verification, reporting requirements and other parameters must still be followed, and are listed in ABC’s response document.

These regulation changes and any other adjustments added will remain in effect so long as Executive Order 51 remains

applicable or by extension granted by ABC.

