988: ‘More than a number, it’s a message: we’re there for you’
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released new data today that shows that over the first month of the transition to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, there has been a 45 percent increase in overall volume of contacts. The data also shows there has been a substantial improvement in answer rates and wait times compared to August 2021.
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra applauded the progress that has been made thanks to historic funding from the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress and collaboration among the federal, state/territory, and local governments across the country.
The Biden-Harris Administration has increased federal funding in the 988 Lifeline 18-fold in FY22, compared with FY21, according to a news release from HHS.
“Our nation’s transition to 988 moves us closer to better serving the crisis care needs of people across America,” said HHS Secretary Becerra. “988 is more than a number, it’s a message: we’re there for you. The transition to 988 is just the beginning. We will continue working towards comprehensive, responsive crisis care services nationwide to save lives.”
On July 16, the U.S. transitioned to 988, an easy-to-remember, three-digit number for reaching the 988 Lifeline (formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline).
Performance data for 988 Lifeline
988 Lifeline data for August 2022, the first full month of performance data, showed a 45 percent increase in overall volume compared to August 2021 – even as answer rates and waiting times meaningfully improved – an outcome that wouldn’t have been possible without historic funding from the current administration and Congress and collaboration among the federal, state/territory and local governments across the country.
In August 2022, the 988 Lifeline answered 152,000 more contacts (calls, chats and texts) compared to August 2021 and significantly improved how quickly contacts were answered. The average speed to answer across all contacts decreased from 2.5 minutes to 42 seconds.
The national network, including 988 Lifeline network centers, received 414,425 total contacts, in the month of August.
The data for August 2022 showed:
- 256,398 calls
- 64,115 chats
- 40,627 texts
- 52,286 contacts to Veterans Crisis Line
- 361,140 contacts to 988 Lifeline
- The average time of answer ranged from 34 to 90 seconds depending on the method used.
- The average time spent per contact was 18 minutes and 49 seconds.
- 88 percent of contacts to the lifeline were answered and engaged by a counselor
- 12 percent were disconnected before being engaged by a counselor
“We want everyone to know that there is hope. Whether you’re experiencing thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress, there is compassionate, accessible care and support,” said Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and leader of the SAMHSA. “With rising levels of anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses – and the devastating number of overdose deaths – it is crucial that people have somewhere to turn when they’re in crisis.”
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org