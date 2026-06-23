How to help your dogs, cats through loud summer storms, fireworks

We had summer storms in Waynesboro on Monday, and only one of our six office dogs – Snickers, a shih tzu – is ever bothered by the loud noises.

Poor little chunker was particularly bothered by yesterday’s and last night’s storms.

Dr. Tim Julien, an assistant professor at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, explained why some pets are set off by summer sounds – storms, fireworks.

“Noise phobia is not a behavioral quirk; it is a profound medical condition rooted in fear for both dogs and cats,” Julien said.

Another of our pups now on the other side of the rainbow bridge, by name of Benzi, a miniature poodle, was also crippled with fear by loud summer noises – if a storm hit, she would sleep literally on my head.

“While we just see the lightning and hear the thunder from the comfort of the couch, a terrified pet feels a storm with their entire body,” Julien said.

What’s going on here is, animals possess incredibly acute hearing and can detect the low-frequency vibrations of distant thunder that humans cannot register.

They are also highly sensitive to sudden drops in barometric pressure, which can cause discomfort or minor ear-pressure headaches.

Cats experience these same atmospheric shifts, but their survival instincts prompt a different reaction than a pacing dog: they disappear.

“A frightened cat will rarely whine or tear at a doorframe,” Dr. Julien said. “Instead, they default to a ‘freeze and hide’ response, seeking out dark, cramped, predator-proof spaces like the back of a closet or deep under a bed.”

Build a safe space

Julien said proactive environmental management can drastically reduce a pet’s spike in cortisol, a primary stress hormone.

The right room: Choose an isolated, interior room with minimal or no windows – a basement, a large walk-in closet, or a central hallway work. This layout dampens acoustic vibrations and blocks visual flashes of light.

Choose an isolated, interior room with minimal or no windows – a basement, a large walk-in closet, or a central hallway work. This layout dampens acoustic vibrations and blocks visual flashes of light. Acoustic layering: Simply turning on a television rarely drowns out heavy fireworks or thunder. Instead, practice acoustic layering: run a high-velocity fan or a dedicated white noise machine to mask ambient sound frequencies, and simultaneously play calming classical music, which clinical studies show can lower heart rates in stressed canines.

Simply turning on a television rarely drowns out heavy fireworks or thunder. Instead, practice acoustic layering: run a high-velocity fan or a dedicated white noise machine to mask ambient sound frequencies, and simultaneously play calming classical music, which clinical studies show can lower heart rates in stressed canines. Forget the comfort myth: For decades, pet owners were told to ignore a panicking animal out of fear that comforting them would reward or reinforce the anxiety. Modern veterinary behaviorists have debunked this myth. Fear is an involuntary emotional state, not an operating behavior; an emotion cannot be reinforced. If your pet seeks your proximity, offer a calm presence, gentle petting, and reassuring tones. Ignoring a terrified pet only compounds their anxiety.

For decades, pet owners were told to ignore a panicking animal out of fear that comforting them would reward or reinforce the anxiety. Modern veterinary behaviorists have debunked this myth. Fear is an involuntary emotional state, not an operating behavior; an emotion cannot be reinforced. If your pet seeks your proximity, offer a calm presence, gentle petting, and reassuring tones. Ignoring a terrified pet only compounds their anxiety. Account for feline flight: Do not force cats out of a chosen hiding spot unless it is unsafe. Instead, expand their sanctuary options by placing a cozy cardboard box lined with a familiar blanket in an interior room, or leaving a closet door cracked so they can safely tuck themselves away.

Fireworks strategy

Fireworks are sudden, unpredictable, and happen outside a pet’s established territory without the slow, atmospheric warning system of a storm.

To manage holiday displays, Julien recommends implementing an afternoon lockdown strategy:

The afternoon lockdown : Shift your pet’s schedule on days when fireworks are anticipated. Feed them dinner and take dogs out for their final long walk of the day in the late afternoon. Once dusk hits, lock all pet doors, close and lock all home windows, and draw the blinds to block visual flashes.

: Shift your pet’s schedule on days when fireworks are anticipated. Feed them dinner and take dogs out for their final long walk of the day in the late afternoon. Once dusk hits, lock all pet doors, close and lock all home windows, and draw the blinds to block visual flashes. High-value distractions : Introduce a long-lasting project right as the noise begins – something your pet never gets during the rest of the year. Frozen peanut butter or wet-food-stuffed toys, lick mats, or long-lasting chews give them a dopamine-boosting task. The physical act of licking and chewing naturally helps lower an animal’s heart rate.

: Introduce a long-lasting project right as the noise begins – something your pet never gets during the rest of the year. Frozen peanut butter or wet-food-stuffed toys, lick mats, or long-lasting chews give them a dopamine-boosting task. The physical act of licking and chewing naturally helps lower an animal’s heart rate. Escape prevention & double-ID: July 5th is historically the busiest day of the year for animal shelters because so many pets panic and bolt through open doors or fences. Even if your yard is fenced, do not leave dogs outside unattended on nights when fireworks are expected; panicked dogs can clear fences they have never tried to jump before. Ensure your pet is wearing a collar with up-to-date ID tags, and take five minutes to log into your pet’s microchip registry to confirm your current cell phone number is active.

When to consult a veterinarian

Knowing when to seek professional help is crucial to managing noise phobia.

“A pet with mild to moderate anxiety can be comforted, will accept food or engage with enrichment, and shows gradual improvement as the event winds down,” Julien said. “A pet in a severe phobia response cannot be redirected, cannot settle, and shows signs of physiological crisis: persistent panting and trembling that does not resolve, elimination accidents in a reliably trained animal, frantic, destructive behavior aimed specifically at exits, and most urgently, self-injury.”

If your pet suffers from severe panic, schedule a consultation with your veterinarian early in June. Veterinary medicine now utilizes highly effective, fast-acting situational medications – such as prescription noise-phobia gels or targeted anti-anxiety medications. These medications are designed to be administered before the noise event begins. Once an animal enters a state of full-blown panic, it can be difficult for oral sedatives to take effect.

Additionally, combining these fast-acting options with synthetic appeasing pheromone diffusers or tight-fitting pressure wraps can provide a comprehensive, multi-layered defense.

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