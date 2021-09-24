5 tips for getting healthy during the pandemic

It’s easy to get stuck in an unproductive, harmful lifestyle during the pandemic. We tend to want to eat unhealthy foods, lay around, and think negative thoughts rather than change things for the better.

Well, it’s time to take a stand and kick those bad habits to the curb. To help you with this, we’re presenting five tips for getting healthy during the pandemic. If ever there was a time that made it easy to be lazy and unhealthy, it’s now.

There’s no better time to restore your health than now, so join us as we share these helpful insights into getting your life back on track.

1.Kick the junk food

This one is at the top of the list for a variety of reasons. For starters, a bad diet can bring you down quicker than anything, with unhealthy foods sapping your energy and clouding your mind with negativity.

If you’re finding it difficult to kick the junk food to the curb, it’s time to introduce meal replacement shakes into the mix. No longer do you have to crave sweets and cave into unhealthy foods and beverages.

These mouth-watering shakes offer flavors that you thought you could only get from cakes and other snacks. That’s right; meal replacement shakes offer all the flavorful goodness you’ve come to expect from sweets and snacks, but with nutritional benefits of vitamins and minerals. We’re talking flavors like:

Chocolate Meal Replacement Shake

Cookies N’ Cream Shake

Salted Caramel Shake

Chocolate Icing Shake

Pumpkin Spice Shake

Unflavored Shake

Horchata Shake

S’Mores Shake

Vanilla Shake

Not only do you satisfy your sweet tooth, but you’re injecting your body with plant-based proteins and nutrients. As a result, you’ll feel energetic and confident to take on the day ahead. Best of all, these shakes are perfect for any time of the day.

If you need a boost to get you moving in the morning, you’ll find that you have the energy to make it through the day without feeling like you need to reach for the office donuts.

2. Keep yourself active

A body at rest stays at rest. Even if your local gym isn’t open, you can do your part to get moving and stay active. In doing so, you will find your positive thoughts returning, your confidence booming, and your energy levels restored.

It might take a few tries to get back into the swing of things. But once you do, you’ll wonder how you ever went without daily exercise and activity.

For bonus points, get your friends and family to join in. In doing so, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to share your thoughts and feelings while having a partner to push you to stay active.

3. Get more sleep

The pandemic allowed many of us to stay up later than usual, thus throwing off our natural sleep cycle and making us feel run down during the day. However, you can nip this problem in the bud by going to bed earlier and making up sooner.

To help you with this, be sure to avoid playing on your phone before bed or watching videos online. The blue light from your devices is proven to keep you up and make it harder to fall asleep, even if your body is tired.

Getting more sleep will not only ensure that you have more energy throughout the day, but it will also clear your mind and improve your thinking. So instead of reaching for your smartphone or laptop, grab a good book, and you’ll be off to dreamland in no time.

4. Don’t avoid medical care

Many people are understandably fearful of stepping foot in a hospital or doctor’s office, but your health care is critical. As long as you take the proper precautions to avoid exposure, such as social distancing, wearing a mask indoors, and washing your hands, it’s doubtful that you will get sick.

Make an appointment with your family doctor, and be sure to follow up as directed. It’s better to play it safe and catch something early than to ignore your health and pay for it later.

5. Stay connected

It’s easy to distance yourself from others. But staying connected with friends, family, and co-workers will help you stay healthy during the pandemic. So the next time you feel disconnected from others, pick up the phone, schedule a lunch meeting, or just text someone to let them know how you’re feeling.

You might be surprised to learn that others feel the same way you do, which will spark a much-needed conversation.