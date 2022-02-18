5 strategies to improve your quality score in Google Ads

Google makes constant updates to the criteria that help them determine the search engine rankings. It is why you should always stay on your toes trying to conform to the factors that Google sets.

One of the factors you should be paying attention to is the Quality Score. It might not seem necessary, but it is an essential tool to identify ways to improve your advertisements, landing pages, and keywords.

What is Quality Score?

Quality Score is a tool that determines the performance of your ad quality in comparison to other advertisers. It is measured on a scale of 1-10 and can be used at the keyword level.

Higher Quality Scores mean that the advertisements and landing pages you have are more valuable and relevant to users searching for your keyword than other advertisers. The Quality Score tool can also know which aspects to improve your ads, landing pages, or keyword selection to have a higher Quality Score.

However, it is essential to know that Quality Score is not a key performance indicator. Therefore, it should not be combined or optimized with the rest of your data. It is also not an input in the ad auction. It is only used as a diagnostic tool for identifying how the ads that appear for specific keywords affect user experience.

How to improve Quality Score in Google Ads

If you think there’s something wrong with your ads, keywords, and landing pages, then Quality Score can be helpful for you. It can give you specific indications of where to focus improvements in your ad quality.

Here are some ways to utilize your Quality Score to generate better ads from a renowned digital marketing agency.

Review the components of your Quality Score

Before you start diving into how to make better ads, you should first know what Quality Score is made up of:

Expected click-through rate. It determines how possible your ad gets clicked by the users.

Ad relevance. Relevance in this context means how the ad you produce matches the users’ search intent.

Landing page experience. It means that your users should find your page relevant and helpful once they click your ad.

These qualifications can help you determine if you need change your ad texts, keyword selection, or landing page content. When you check your Quality Score, you will see your status (Below Average, Average, Above Average) that will give you an idea of which areas need an update.

You should give your users the correct information they are looking for, followed by a good performance. Remember that you have long-term performance goals for your website. That’s why you should continuously find ways to improve user experience, which is to use Quality Score as a diagnostic tool.

Ads should be relevant to keywords

When ads are relevant to the keywords they are targeting, they have ad relevance. In case your Ad relevance appears as “Below Average” or “Average,” you can try out these tips:

Try matching the language that you use in your ad text to what you think your audience use in their search terms.

The same ad cannot easily target research ad groups that use many different keywords. However, you can split the ad groups into more ad groups, giving you a higher chance of matching user searches.

You can use themes to group your keywords to a higher chance that your ad becomes relevant. The basis for the themes can be products, services, or other categories. For example, if your online website sells shoes, you can group keywords for “leather shoes” and another one for “dress shoes.”

You should note that when you group ads and connect keywords to another campaign, it will not impact your ad quality.

Improve your click-through rate

The click-through rate gives you information on the likelihood of users clicking your ad. When your Exp. CTR status is “Below Average” or even “Average,” try looking into the following aspects:

Change or edit your ad text to make your material more compelling to your target audience.

Check if the details found in your ad match the intent of the keywords used by your audience.

Emphasize a unique aspect or benefit that you offer, like free shipping.

Try different methods of compelling users that you can utilize to connect to your landing page.

Think of different calls to action using words like “Buy, Sell, Order, Find, Try, Get a Quote.”

Use more specific terminologies in your ad text.

There may be more specific ads with low click-through rates but higher conversion rates. You must observe these rates and find the balance that will best work for your Quality Score.

Update your landing page

Leading people to check your website out is only one small part of digital marketing. This is why you must give your site visitors an excellent and unique time browsing.

You should follow these tips if your Landing page exp. is rated “Below Average” or “Average”:

Give the audience what they are looking for. For example, if they type “car removal” and click on your ad for that keyword, they should fund a feature regarding car removal services on your landing page.

Be consistent. The language that you use from ad to landing page should be consistent. Make sure that the page continues with the ad’s call to action. Although you may not have any control over the site, you can still experiment to find the most valuable pages.

Use the conversion rate as an alternative for a good landing page experience. It will not impact your landing page status, but it can be an excellent way to measure and optimize.

Make a mobile-friendly website. Ease of navigation is valuable to users, especially on mobile websites. You can use a Mobile-Friendly Test tool to check if your landing page is easy to navigate on mobile devices.

Improve loading speed. The loading speed can make a difference between someone buying or ditching your website.

Cross-reference Quality Score with other metrics

Check the other metrics in your account because they are connected to your performance. They can also help you as you search for your weak points. For example, in 9Pinn we are using the Quality Score as a filter to know which issues you should be improving.

You can look at your high-performing keywords and use Quality Score to determine which of them will do better when you introduce changes to your ads and landing pages. You can also use your low Quality Scores and component status to find weak trends in your account.

It can be easy to overlook your Quality Score as most people don’t think they have a significant impact on their digital marketing strategy. On the contrary, paying attention to your Quality Score can introduce improvements to your account by making your ads more clickable and relatable.