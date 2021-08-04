4 things to do if you are a victim of medical malpractice

In the United States, one of the leading causes of death is due to medical errors. Medical malpractice occurs when a health provider or medical professional fails to provide appropriate treatment, which causes injury or death to a patient. If you or your loved one ever becomes a victim of this unfortunate event, here are some important things you need to do to safeguard your rights and prevent the situation from escalating.

Secure your medical records

Before filing for a medical malpractice lawsuit, make sure to obtain copies of your medical records first. Falsifying records is illegal, but many medical providers or practitioners still do this practice to avoid liabilities. Do not inform them of the reason why you need these records; you are entitled to this information, so it should be made available upon your request. The records contain your medical history, lab results, previous diagnosis, symptoms you were experiencing, prescribed medications, and any performed tests. Without this information, you are unlikely to win your medical malpractice claim.

Find another doctor

If you suspect that you are a victim of medical malpractice, you need to seek the help of another doctor as soon as possible. The second doctor will correct the alleged errors made by the first doctor. For the second doctor to perform the proper treatment, they will need to review your medical records first. If the first doctor made an improper diagnosis, the second doctor should concentrate on getting a proper diagnosis to provide the necessary treatment. If you were injured or had complications from the treatment given by the first doctor, the second doctor will focus on managing these complications.

Document everything

Regardless of whether you are still undecided about proceeding with your case, writing down what you are going through can help you during this stressful period. Take note of your symptoms, any tests that you have undergone, medications you’ve been given and the corresponding dosages, the names of all the health care professionals who treated you, mental and emotional status, and anything else you are currently experiencing. Describe in detail how it has affected your daily living. For instance, if you lost your job or did not get promoted because you needed to take several weeks off work, make sure to jot down this information. Make it a habit to write these details every day, as these entries will serve as evidence for your medical malpractice case.

Seek legal assistance

According to accident attorney Sonny Johnstone, medical malpractice lawsuits are not the same as other personal injury claims. Medical malpractice claims are notoriously complex cases. These cases are challenging to prove, so do not attempt to represent yourself. Keep in mind that the medical malpractice law may vary in each state. Make sure to schedule an appointment with a reliable and experienced personal injury lawyer right away. You must find someone who has your best interests at heart and can proficiently guide you throughout the process.

Being aware of what you need to do in case you become a victim of medical malpractice can help you navigate this stressful and scary situation. Try to stay calm and adopt a calculating mindset so you can get the justice and compensation you rightfully deserve.