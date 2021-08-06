4 reasons why you need a buyer’s agent before buying a house

Published Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, 10:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The real estate market in Sydney is on the rise as more people plan to relocate to the city because of its glitz and glamor. That means the real estate companies are having the time of their lives because more people are contacting them to look at different properties. However, that doesn’t mean sellers can demand any price they want. Instead, they must set a price that buyers can afford; otherwise, the market will decrease.

A seller usually works with an agent who protects the seller’s best interests. He must make sure that his agent closes a deal as per his requirements. Does that mean you have to give in to the seller’s requests? No, you don’t. You can hire a buyer’s agent who takes the responsibility of finding the suitable properties within your budget, vetting them, and finding out the average market price of the shortlisted properties.

Your buyers agent Sydney will try to close a favorable deal on your behalf. Here are a few more reasons why hiring a buyer’s agent is essential before buying a house:

He knows the local real estate market

A buyer’s agent knows the average market value of properties in different neighborhoods. This makes it easier for you to negotiate with the seller. If you are not from Sydney but want to buy a property in the city, you may not know about the market values of different properties. A buyer’s agent offers expert advice on the local real estate market and informs you about the average market values of your shortlisted properties so that you don’t end up paying more.

He can negotiate on your behalf.

Buyer’s agents have incredible negotiation skills. Since they know the market values of properties, they can use that information to their advantage in closing deals in their favor. Remember, a buyer’s agent is your representative. He will keep your interests in mind while searching for a property and negotiating a deal.

He can show you multiple properties.

A real estate agent isn’t the only person who can show properties in Sydney; a buyer’s agent can also do the same. The job of a buyer’s agent starts by showing properties according to the client’s budget. Once the client shortlists a few houses, the agent can research their market values and negotiate deals with the sellers.

He knows the procedure to write real estate contracts.

It’s unlikely that you will know the procedure involved in writing a real estate contract. If you are not sure, don’t hesitate to inform your buyer’s agent. He can walk you through the process step by step. There are many aspects of a real estate contract that may confuse you. It’s the agent’s responsibility to explain those aspects clearly to know what you are signing up for.

The experience of a buyer’s agent is crucial in helping you save a lot of money while buying a house. So consider hiring an agent before you invest your money in the home of your dreams.