4 main merits of using magnetic screen doors

Published Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 12:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Many people across the world are using magnetic screen doors. A magnetic screen door is a door that resembles a curtain and is normally installed at the back or the front door. When entering through the door, you do not need your hands to open or close it. The door has a magnetic line at the center that opens and closes immediately after entering or leaving the house. This type of door is ideal for keeping the animals and insects away from home without necessarily having to shut the door. It is also best to restrict your pets from leaving the house. Below are some reasons why people are buying the Magnetic Screen Door in large numbers.

Increases the value of a home

Every homeowner wishes to have a good resale value for their home. Once you have decided to use the magnetic screen door in your home, the value of your home automatically rises. When you have extra valuable elements in your house compared to others, the clients want to buy such a home. However, they will buy it at a higher cost. You will also not have to struggle to get customers for your home. Screen doors like Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door – Retractable Mesh with Self Sealing Magnets are considered high value.

The door is easy to install

Once you have purchased the screen door, you can install it yourself. Sometimes it can happen that you are not aware of, then you can watch some tutorials of people doing the same. However, an installation done by a professional cannot be compared to that installed by a newbie. Therefore, you can decide to hire a technician to do the installation at an affordable price. They will do this very fast and will not have to spend much of their time on the installation.

Keeps insects and rodents away

If you own a house, you have a rough idea of how insects, rodents, and other small animals can bother the backyard. They keep coming in and out of your house. Some people look for options like using traps, pesticides, and other methods to keep the animals away. However, with the magnetic screen door, you don’t have to worry about all that. This is because the door does not give the animals a chance to get into the house. Therefore, you can leave the door open at any time and enjoy fresh air from the outside. However, the pets may leave once in a while, but the door will still close without giving a chance for a rodent to get in.

Providing security

Once you lock the screen door, you should not be worried that an intruder will get in. The door restricts anyone unauthorized from accessing your home. It is therefore advisable that you consult on the best screen door made from the best material.

The benefits stated above are the main reason why people are opting for the screen doors. Doors like Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door – Retractable Mesh with Self Sealing Magnets is a great solution for people who have been experiencing difficulties in their homes. Before you purchase, you should get recommendations from people who have bought it before.

Story by Darren Wilson

Related



