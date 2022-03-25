3 totally timeless bachelorette party destinations

There are tons of hip new cities that modern brides are embracing to host their bachelorette weekend, but some bach destinations are considered classics for a reason. When all of the wedding articles and Pinterest boards online have failed you, it may be time to consider some of the old reliable bachelorette locations that have been no-brainer go-to’s for soon-to-be brides for decades.

Whether you want to vibe poolside, be one with nature, or try your luck at some penny slots, it’s safe to say that these 3 timeless bachelorette party destinations will truly never go out of style. Why fix something that’s not broken, right?

Go from poolclub to nightclub in Miami

We can see it now – You are freshly sunkissed from a long day at the infinity pool, you’re rocking your favorite new mini dress, your crew is sipping ice-cold margaritas out of hilarious penis straws, and you’re headed to the hottest club on South Beach with your best friends in the world. Sounds amazing, huh?

Miami is one of the best bachelorette locations for obvious reasons. The blazing sun, the soft sand beaches, world-class hotels, mouth-watering restaurants – need we say more?

Wander back and forth from the pool to the beach all day long at the 1 Hotel South Beach, eat Mediterranean food in style at Byblos, and schedule a boat booze cruise at sunset.

Nature by day and party by night in Austin

Austin is the perfect bachelorette location if you want a little bit of everything. The lively 6th Street (which reminds us of Bourbon Street if it got a chic makeover) is the perfect place to experience all of the thriving nightlife that this southern city has to offer. There are plenty of nature breaks and swimming holes to help you break up the partying and don’t even get us started on the food scene.

From shopping, live music, hiking, open-air cocktail bars, to natural swimming pools, Austin is an absolute vibe. The only hard part about planning your bach party in Austin? Not being able to go to every restaurant and bar in the entire city.

Act like the princesses you are at the luxury Hotel Ella, stuff your face at the hip and delicious La Barbecue, and cannonball into the natural Deep Eddy Pool. Make sure everyone knows who the main attraction is throughout your weekend with a Bride to Be Sash so no matter if you are on the lake, out to dinner, or hopping around 6th street everyone knows where the free drinks should be flowing.

Party like a rockstar in Las Vegas

Is there anything more iconic than the Las Vegas strip? The answer is no. Nothing beats the feeling of being out on a Friday night in the city who recently changed their slogan to “what happens here, only happens here”. And they’re totally right. Where else can you be chauffeured around in a white limousine, get a (super embarrassing) lap dance at an infamous Magic Mike show, and get bottle service with sparklers served to your table casually all in one night?

If you want to step it up a notch and make your future Mrs feel special you can also get some of the most amazing bachelorette decorations and make her hotel room into a full on photo booth filled with foil curtains, balloons, and fun props.

Vegas is the perfect place for the bride who wants to let her tribe let loose for a couple of days under the hot desert sun. Alexa, cue ‘Flashing Lights.’

See the city lights at Aria Resort & Casino, eat like a queen at the award-winning Italian restaurant Brezza, and catch a live DJ set at Wynn Nightclub.

Story by Allison Manolis

