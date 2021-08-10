3 things that may help your hair grow faster

As we get older, hair loss becomes more and more of a problem. It’s only natural for us to desperately look for ways to prolong the life of our glorious hair, often choosing questionable products which might or might not help at all.

Instead of letting online scammers take advantage of you, place your bet on proven solutions. If you haven’t yet, try some of these tips and you’ll be much more likely to regrow your beautiful hair.

Take a good look at your diet

If you’re not satisfied with the way your hair looks or grows, the first thing you should inspect is your diet. Are you getting enough macro- and micronutrients required for proper hair growth?

Make sure your diet is balanced around the recommended amounts of protein, fats, and carbohydrates. Antioxidants and vitamins are extremely important as well – you’ll find them primarily in fruits (especially berries), spinach, sweet potatoes, as well as various nuts and seeds. Add some fish to your diet every now and then, or, if you’re vegan or vegetarian, think about getting biotin and Omega-3 fatty acids supplements.

Massage – one of the best ways to stimulate hair growth

Massage is one of the most common answers to the question “how to regrow hair?”, and not without a reason. Massaging your scalp can have tremendous effects on your hair, improving hair thickness, stimulating growth, and relieving stress as an additional bonus.

During a scalp massage session, you can use natural oils to further improve your hair growth. Aloe Vera is a great choice, reducing dandruff and unblocking hair follicles that might have been clogged by sebum. If you’re looking for something more oily, coconut oil contains large amounts of healthy fatty acids.

Take good care of your hair and body

A healthy diet and massaging can be of great help, but they won’t change much if you do not take care of your body. Drink a lot of water, use less shampoo and more conditioner, and never brush your hair while it’s still dripping wet.

If you want to wear fancy hairstyles for women over 50, you need to take an interest in your hair while there is still time. In addition to the previous tips, we also recommend frequent exercising and improving your sleep quality.

Story by Michelle Murray