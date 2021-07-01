3 benefits of using brain health supplements as you get into an older age

According to AARP’s Brain Health & Dietary Supplements Survey, American’s age 50+ are wolfing down the largest slice of the extremely large brain-health supplements marketplace, one that is expected to reach $5.8B in sales by the year 2023. Here are the three best supplements for the brain:

Fish oil for brain health

There has been a lot of research done on fish supplements, especially their effect on a healthy brain. According to recent research, using certain kinds of oils might aid in delaying the symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Omega 3’s, mainly DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosatetraenoic acid) are advised by specialists.

Fish oil offered by PureHealth, in addition to the promotion of brain health, also is believed to have an advantageous impact on cholesterol, therefore, it works in several ways to assist in lowering the risk associated with Alzheimer’s.

Vitamin B12 and B6, folic acid for healthy cell walls

High homocysteine levels are believed to make your brain more susceptible to a toxic substance that’s a signature Alzheimer’s symptom (beta-amyloid). It stems from the regular metabolism of meat proteins. An irregularly increased level of this amino acid, in conjunction with low levels of folic acid, has been related to heart disease, as well as potentially leads to greater dementia risk.

Research by Oxford University suggests that reducing levels of homocysteine by supplementing using B vitamins by PureHealth might aid in fighting against Alzheimer’s. Participants who suffered a mild level of cognitive impairment and were age 70 and up, either were provided high folic acid doses, B12 and B6; or offered a placebo. After 2 years, the scientists found the rate of shrinkage in the brain in those who receive the B vitamins was thirty percent lower than in the ones who took the placebo pill, and the impact was higher in participants with the greatest homocysteine levels.

Based on research, 20 milligrams of B6 and 500 micrograms of B12, as well as 800 micrograms of folic acid a day are the best PureHealth supplements for brain health, yet again, make sure that you consult a doctor before you take any kind of PureHealth supplement.

Vitamin D for dementia

Vitamin D supplements by PureHealth might protect your brain against dementia and cognitive decline. According to recent research, more than 50% of those in the United States have a Vitamin D deficiency. There are many reasons for that vitamin deficiency, which includes a lack of sun exposure—which your body needs to generate Vitamin D. The capability of synthesizing and absorbing Vitamin D is lowered as individuals grow older. Also, obesity lowers an individual’s level of Vitamin D, as it becomes lodged in fat tissue.

According to a Neurology study that was published in 2014, it indicated that folks who were very low in Vitamin D had two times the likelihood of obtaining Alzheimer’s. If someone cannot spend about 15 minutes in the sun each day, Vitamin D supplementation of about 1,000 to 2,000 international units a day might be necessary.

Even though it might take a bit of legwork, taking the proper dietary supplements may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, promote brain health, as well as improve overall well-being and health.

Story by Brad Bernanke