2019 Collaborative Residency Exhibition opening

Published Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, 5:20 pm

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will open ​Divided Light, a gallery show by the participants of The Bridge’s third annual Collaborative Residency, with a reception on Sept. 6.

About ​Divided Light

To divide light is to break it into pieces before it reaches the eye. A window crossed with glazing bars, a hand held up in front of the sun, fingers spread apart. Either way, a fracturing of the image, a shift in perspective. Whether you think it’s “trash” and “smashed like hell”, or like “a dream God gave you,” the equivalent of “a handsome young man at the door,” this place we live in is something and we all see it differently.

Divided Light is about a shift in perspective, a changing of the lens through which we see the world. In this exhibit, we invite the public to investigate the way they see the world around them, by experiencing familiar places, sounds, people, in an unfamiliar way. Drawn from stories shared with us by the community of Charlottesville, Divided Light seeks to investigate stepping outside of one’s viewpoint and into another’s.

About The Collaborative Residency

The 2019 Collaborative Residency provides an opportunity for Davis Eddy, Katie Rice, and Tobiah Mundt to utilize the Bridge’s Belmont gallery as a pop-up studio space for the months of July and August and conclude with a group exhibition in September. This pioneering program emphasizes a strong collaborative element by placing the artists in close proximity and supporting them in the development of a shared vision for taking their art outside the walls of the gallery, while feeding the intrigue and interest of the community, putting a spotlight on creative collaboration, and maintaining our mission to bridge diverse communities through the arts. The three were chosen to represent Charlottesville in this endeavor because of their skills, diverse mediums and perspectives, and for their eagerness to collaborate.

About the artists

Davis Eddy is a tinkerer at heart. He is a recent graduate of the University of Virginia School of Architecture and now lives and works in Charlottesville as a lighting designer and musician.

Sound and technology are at the heart of Davis’s work as he creates exhibitions that meld the emotional qualities of sensory experience with the physical embodiment of space. Like many architects and builders, Davis begins his creative process with a quick sketch of an idea. Through many iterations of design refinement, the idea soon takes on a life of its own through fabrication, micro-controller programming, and audio-visual design. The end result is art as an interactive experience. Spaces respond to the human form and create a dialogue that challenges us to think about the relationship between perception, action, and reality. Davis continues to create in hopes of further exploring these relationships while providing experiences that ultimately make people smile in wonder.

Katie Rice is a writer born and raised in Ohio. In her work she strives to not only witness, but also transform the world through language. Much of her writing centers on the female experience and how that shapes the world around her—whether that means in terms of sexuality, politics, community or family. In addition, she is obsessed by language and translation and all the ways language can explain and the ways it doesn’t quite. She thinks of writing as a collaborative experience between reader and writer, with each reader changing the meaning of a text simply by engaging with it. This past summer she was awarded a residency at Pocoapoco, in Oaxaca, Mexico, where she was at work on a novel. Most recently, she’s been attending the University of Virginia as an MFA student and working on building a new community of writers through the Kettle Pond Writers’ Conference, where she is an associate director.

Tobiah Mundt is a self taught fiber artist who left the field of Architecture to heal through sculpture. Her work is empathy in the form of sculpted wool, using needle felting, weaving, and rug hooking techniques to perceive and display emotion through surreal objects and figures. Tobiah was the New City Artist in residence from March 2016-July 2016 and has exhibited her work in Texas, Washington DC, and Virginia. She is the co-owner of The Hive, an arts and crafts lounge in Charlottesville where she can be found making her creatures behind the bar.

For more information, visit: ​http://thebridgepai.org/collaborative-residency-2019.

About Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is a cultural hub for Charlottesville offering an inclusive space for creative thinking and artistic pursuits while providing resources and methodology for meaningful arts engagement throughout the community. Its mission is to bridge diverse communities through the arts. More information can be found at thebridgepai.org.

