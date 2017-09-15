Virginia Transportation Construction alliance endorses Northam for governor

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance announced Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam as its choice to be the 73rd governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

VTCA is the leading advocate and the only state association exclusively dedicated to representing the contractors, aggregate producers, engineers, suppliers and service providers who plan, design, build, and maintain Virginia’s transportation network.

“It is an honor to have the support of the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance in this race” said Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. “As I travel around the commonwealth, I see and experience firsthand that there is still work for us to do to keep our transportation infrastructure functioning – it will take leadership in Richmond to get it done, and I am ready to do that as the next governor.”

“Throughout his political career, Dr. Ralph Northam has demonstrated a keen understanding of the importance of Virginia’s transportation network to economic development and quality of life,” said Rick James, Chairman of the VTCA’s Legislative and Political Action Committee. “He has a record for delivering on the promises he’s made to efficiently and effectively invest in infrastructure projects that will keep Virginians getting where they need to go, when they need to get there. Dr. Northam’s vision for continued investment in smart transportation projects makes him our choice in the race and we are proud to back his candidacy to become Virginia’s next governor.”