Virginia Organizing holding healthcare rally in Harrisonburg on Tuesday
Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:20 am
Virginia Organizing holding healthcare rally in Harrisonburg on Tuesday
The Harrisonburg Chapter of Virginia Organizing will hold a public demonstration in support of the Affordable Care Act and healthcare for all people on Tuesday, January 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Court Square in Harrisonburg.
In addition to a demonstration, community members will share stories about how the Affordable Care Act has improved their lives and benefited their families.
“As a small business owner, the Affordable Care Act allows me to maintain my health care while investing in growing my business,” said Eleanor Held, a member of the Harrisonburg Chapter of Virginia Organizing.
“Repeal of the Affordable Care Act would deprive millions of Americans of health insurance coverage, including nearly 5,400 residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County — our friends and neighbors,” said Tim Jost, a Virginia Organizing member and professor at Washington and Lee University. “Repeal without a replacement, including a delayed repeal with a vague promise of replacement, is irresponsible.”
Virginia Organizing is calling on Congress to improve on existing plans, close the gap, and expand coverage for more people by holding events across the state in the first weeks following the start of the 115th U.S. Congress on January 3. To find a full schedule of events, visit www.virginia-organizing.org/events.
