Virginia Organizing bringing attention to possible deportation

Published Sunday, May. 14, 2017, 8:27 pm

Virginia Organizing is holding a media conference on Monday to ask Immigration and Customs Enforcement to grant Cesar Lara Rios’ stay of deportation.

virginia organizingImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has refused to stop the deportation of Cesar Lara Rios, local Harrisonburg resident, even though he was granted prosecutorial discretion in the past and has complied with his routine check-ins since 2012. On May 10, 2017, Rios went to his routine check-in, but ICE detained Cesar and is trying to deport him once again. Nothing has changed in Cesar’s case; he has no criminal record and is the main provider for his family.

“Deporting Cesar would be inhumane. It would undermine our society by depriving a family of their provider. It is a waste of our resources, as the federal government should go after criminals instead,” said Virginia Organizing member, Father Daniel Robayo.

Rios was born in the Mexico and has been living in the United States for the past 10 years. His father abandoned him and Cesar’s mother 30 years ago. His mother was a victim of domestic violence and Cesar has always been there to care for her. Rios is terrified of being sent back to Aguascalientes, Mexico, due to the severe violence and increasing number of deaths.

“My son cannot be deported because my son is not a criminal, he did not try to flee, he always presented himself at the ICE check-ins as he was told. He helps me with my medical expenses because I suffer from many illnesses. I ask the government to please not deport my son.” said Rios’ mother, Maria de Lara.

