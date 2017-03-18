 jump to example.com

Soul Fire Farm co-owner to talk about working to end racism and injustice

Published Saturday, Mar. 18, 2017, 11:37 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

soul fire food emu

Leah Penniman, co-owner of Soul Fire Farm in New York, will visit Eastern Mennonite University Monday, March 20, to give a lecture on “Undoing Racism in the Food System: The Work of Soul Fire Farm” at 7 p.m. in Lehman Auditorium. She’ll also host several talks with students throughout her visit. (Courtesy photo)

At the intersection of sustainable food production and racial justice work is Leah Penniman. Penniman, a farmer, educator and and co-owner of Soul Fire Farm, will visit Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) for a public talk on “Undoing Racism in the Food System: The Work of Soul Fire Farm.” The lecture is Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m. in Lehman Auditorium. She’ll also host several talks with students throughout her two-day visit.

Soul Fire Farm, located near Albany, New York, is a sustainably managed family farm which employs and empowers people of color, including teenagers in the county’s restorative justice program. Other Soul Fire strategies for food sovereignty include black, Latino, and indigenous farmer trainings; land-based oppression healing; community education; and a community-supported agriculture program for families without other access to fresh, naturally grown food.

Jonathan McRay, sustainability curriculum coordinator, and Deirdre Smeltzer, undergraduate dean, organized the event.

“Leah and Soul Fire challenge insidious assumptions often held within sustainability and local food efforts – that these efforts are automatically just, that only white folks start and lead them – by honoring black agrarianism, revealing the intersection of food justice and Black Lives Matter, and emphasizing land and food as tools to end mass incarceration,” McRay says. “I think EMU can learn that growing good food and tending the land are inseparable from resisting and healing from spirals of oppression.”

Penniman encourages anyone interested in remedying racial oppression to attend, whether or not they are interested in farming.“The same forces that cause injustice in the food system are those that cause injustice in education and housing and government, in terms of environmental protection.”

A member of the clergy and daughter of two clergy, she identifies as a “spiritual activist,” and says she is excited to visit EMU to be among like-minded people.

Penniman was first inspired to farm after working for The Food Project in eastern Massachusetts, which brings teenagers and volunteers together to farm and build leadership skills.

She explains, “At The Food Project, it was shown to me how through stewarding the earth and producing food for the community, I could also be in service to my people, to the African American urban community in terms of providing fresh, healthy food, and also access to the outdoors and to the land.” Afterwards, she worked for a variety of organic farms and community gardens.

She and her husband Jonah eventually found themselves in the south end of Albany with a toddler and a one-year old – and no access to fresh food. They decided to build their own farm, and in 2006, bought the land that would become Soul Fire.

“We started the farm with the motivation to get food to communities that need it most, and to have that food come from someone from the community who looks like the people in the community, and not some sort of external savior that’s going to perpetuate a harmful power dynamic,” says Penniman.

After five years of house- and infrastructure-building, Soul Fire Farm had 25 families in their “ujaama farm share” program in their first commercial year. “Ujaama,” which means “familyhood” in Swahili, is one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, in which the word translates to “cooperative economics.” Soul Fire offered almost 100 shares for the 2017 growing season.

Story by Randi B. Hagi

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 