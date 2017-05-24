Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership unveils new marketing partnership

The Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership has unveiled its new marketing partnership and message.

The SVTP is a professional collaboration between 13 tourism-forward communities stretching from Winchester to Lexington, whose mission is to promote the Shenandoah Valley as an outstanding year-round destination for visitors from around the world.

With the Blue Ridge to the east and the Alleghenies to the west, Today’s Shenandoah Valley is one of the most popular getaway destinations in Virginia.

“By working together to market their region’s common strengths and forming a regional brand, the Shenandoah Valley is helping the growth of tourism in Virginia with efforts like its craft beer and spirits trails or its outdoor recreation assets,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “By working together, the Shenandoah Valley partners all benefit from the increased economic impact.”

The Shenandoah Valley already has tremendous name recognition, both nationally and internationally. Through research conducted by Mikula|Harris, an award winning branding and advertising agency, the creative work that has been developed is all about portraying a truthful and authentic glimpse at Today’s Shenandoah Valley.

“The Shenandoah Valley has so much to offer visitors, including scenic beauty, outdoor adventure, cool towns and more. I believe that our creative team has developed a campaign and website that really captures the personality of the region,” said David Mikula, president, Mikula|Harris.

This research consisted of visitor online surveys, stakeholders and local tourism professionals, a review of the most recent Virginia Tourism Corporation Profile of Shenandoah Valley Visitors, inclusion of any recent visitor surveys conducted by local destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and a review of other regional initiatives around the United States for differentiation.

The Mikula|Harris team also spent an extensive time immersing themselves in the Shenandoah Valley by visiting attractions and towns and talking with partners.

In an effort to connect the travel and trade media with product found in the Shenandoah Valley and throughout the Commonwealth, each year the Marketing and Media Relations departments at Virginia Tourism assemble “What’s New?”, a compilation of new, renovated or expanded attractions, accommodations, meetings spaces, sports venues and travel services opening throughout Virginia.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency charged with marketing the state of Virginia.Tourism is an instant revenue generator in Virginia and in 2016, visitors spent $24 billion, supporting nearly 230,000 jobs and contributing $1.7 billion in state and local taxes.