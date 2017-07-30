Liberty football opens preseason training camp on Tuesday

Liberty will officially begin preparation for the 2017 season on Tuesday when football holds its first preseason training camp practice, starting at 9:20 a.m.

Liberty’s football players are returning to campus on Monday and sixth-year head coach Turner Gill will hold his first team meeting of the season later that night inside the Williams Football Operations Center.

In keeping with the NCAA’s acclimation period policies, the Flames will hold two practice sessions in just helmets (Aug. 1-2) and two more practices in half pads (Aug. 3-4). Liberty will have its first practice of the year in full pads on Aug. 5.

All Liberty University football practice sessions are closed to the general public and the media, unless otherwise indicated by the Athletics Communications office.

Liberty will have an open practice before the university’s incoming freshman class on Aug. 25, as part of the school’s President’s Kickoff Event.

Liberty Athletics will hosts its annual Flames Football Fan Fest on Aug. 26, which will include a player autograph session following the 7 p.m. scrimmage. The event is free of charge and open to the general public.

Liberty’s football practice viewing policy includes all practices held in Williams Stadium, the practice field adjacent to the Williams Football Operations Center and those held inside the new Indoor Football Practice Facility.

Video and still photography will be allowed only during the first 15 minutes of each of Liberty’s daily workout sessions. No photography of any kind will be allowed following the stretching period of the team’s daily practices.

Media outlets planning on attending any training camp practices should contact the Athletics Communications office at least 24 hours in advance with interview requests and which practices they plan to attend.

Gill, his assistant coaches and players will be available after the following August training camp workouts: Aug. 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22 and 24.

Liberty will resume its normal weekly media availability starting the week of Aug. 27 leading up to the Flames’ opener at Baylor on Sept. 2. Gill will hold his first weekly press conference of the season on Aug. 29 at 12:30 p.m., in the Team Room of the Football Operations Center.

Liberty Football 2017 August Training Camp Schedule