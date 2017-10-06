Freshman survival guide

Moving out of your parents house into the big wide world can be scary. No matter how independent you thought you were in high school, that’s nothing on how self-sufficient you’ll be now that you’re in college. You won’t have anyone waking you up, and encouraging you to go to class. If you’ve had a bad day your mom won’t be there to give you a hug. It might be challenging, but it’s so worthwhile, and you’ll discover more about yourself. Here are some essential tips for surviving your freshman year.

Stick to your budget

Money: we all need it, and we all both love and hate it. Spending your money on that cool thing you saw on Amazon is great, but it’s important to keep personal budget. Set out a budget for yourself and stick to it. You can have a weekly budget, or a monthly one, it’s up to you. It takes time to figure out what exactly your day to day costs are. The main thing is to keep track of what you’re spending, and what you’re spending it on. While a dollar donut isn’t much, if you get one every day weekday that adds up to $20 a month. In case you didn’t notice – New York is expensive. It’s portrayed to be full of glamour on TV, but the reality is you probably can’t even afford that shirt in the thrift store, so spend your money wisely.

Manage your time

Managing your time is just as important as managing your money. All-nighters have long been known to be an ‘essential’ or ‘inevitable’ part of your college experience. They don’t have to be. Don’t get me wrong: blowing off some steam is important, so winding down with some Netflix after a long day isn’t the end of the world. If you have a paper due in the morning and you’ve just binge-watched an entire season of a show, you’ll pay for it. Your opportunity cost will have two options, either you will fail your academic task and decrease your GPA or spend money on essay writing service that will write your paper for you. You’ll not only be tired and stressed, chances are you’ll end up spending more money on junk food and coffee than you should.

Form relationships

Is your roommate the sloppiest person in the world? Are you? Does their habit of leaving dirty laundry lying around irritate you? Chances are, as much as their habits annoy you, you do things that really irk them. Living with someone is a two-way street, and part of growing up is learning how to pick your battles. Everyone here is in the same boat as you. Remember that your roommate is someone you’ll have to live with, so don’t fight with them constantly. Pick your battles, reach compromises and ensure you have an easy enough existence. The tension of walking on eggshells with your roommate isn’t worth it. Especially when your apartment/dorm isn’t much bigger than an eggbox!

Talk to people

Most, if not all, freshman have never lived away from home before. For someone moving to

big city from a small town in the midwest, this change can seem overwhelming. It’s not a sign of weakness or immaturity if you feel overwhelmed and scared. Set up a study group, join a club. Talk to people, even seniors: they’ve been in your position, and they’re getting ready to be in it again.