Four facts about illegal immigration in the United States

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 6:49 am

americaIt’s understandable why many people would want to immigrate to the United States. However, the political situation at hand dictates that a large number of those same people would probably need a visa to do that. In fact, a visa might be needed for even less than immigration, such as visiting a friend in the country or just traveling as a tourist. Today, there are ESTA VISA solutions in places like e-visa-usa.com which bring the subject of legal passing into the US into the attention of the public. However, many disregard such solutions and thus US is facing some pretty jacked up numbers in terms of how many illegal immigrants are currently present within the US borders. Here are some interesting, if nothing else, facts about the immigration situation in the US.

  • In 2015, there had been about 11 million illegal immigrants in the country (representing about 3.4% of the country’s population) which, believe it or not, represented a decline in their numbers since an earlier statistic was cast in 2009. The older logistics showed that the country was housing 11.3 million in the year 2009, meaning that illegal immigration has declined by 0.3 million over a period of approximately 6 years.
  • For the longest time, unauthorized Mexican immigrants represented a clear majority when it came to illegal immigration in terms of numbers, but that it no longer the case as of 2016. A study conducted in 2016 has shown the number of Mexican illegal immigrants declining to just half of the total number, whereas the number of unauthorized immigrants of other nationalities grew from 5 million to 5.4 million by 2015 and 5.7 million in 2016.
  • Another study shows that 8 million illegal immigrants represent 5% of the country’s workforce. In this study, they’ve included both the people with a job and those searching for one without being employed at the time being. This amounted to quite a lot and was even a decline from a higher 8.2 million in 2007, similar to how the total number of illegal immigrants in general had declined in the span of multiple years by a relatively small margin.
  • The states that “contribute” with most unauthorized immigrants are California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois and New Jersey. These states hold 59% of the total number of illegal immigrants, leaving the other states to share the remaining 41% of the unauthorized immigrants.

While the subject of illegal immigration continues to be a problem discussed in higher forums, it is also a problem that persists albeit with slight declines over the last several years. It remains to be seen how the situation continues to evolve and in what way it will shift over the upcoming years.

