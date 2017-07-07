 jump to example.com

Dini Miller named Healthy Homes Hero for work with household bugs

Published Friday, Jul. 7, 2017, 7:10 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

While most people avoid thinking about creepy crawly things, rooting out cockroaches brings a smile to Dini Miller’s face.
dini miller

Virginia Cooperative Extension Urban Pest Management Specialist Dini Miller (right) was given an award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for her work ridding cockroaches and bed bugs from homes. Though many find bugs unpleasant, Miller loves her work.

Miller, urban pest management specialist for Virginia Cooperative Extension and professor of entomology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, is the first recipient of the U.S.

Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Healthy Homes Hero award. The award is presented from the office of lead hazard control and healthy homes as part of a campaign to discuss healthy homes concepts and offer free resources in the HUD community during June, which was designated as National Healthy Homes Month.

“I get to work with insects that everybody hates,” Miller said. “Because HUD has given me this award, I would hope that I might have an opportunity to talk with HUD Secretary Ben Carson and have a better chance of getting him interested in this.”

Miller works to rid public housing units of persistent pest infestations, from both cockroaches and bed bugs. She also focuses on reducing the allergens in their living environments that result from these pests.

Much of her work has centered on the German cockroach; she is working on a monitoring method to determine how many bugs are in a location to better treat and remove the insects. Her findings? It takes more time and money on the front end to help solve this pest problem, with a greater reward – and fewer cockroaches – in the end.

“We can totally do better and I’ve got the data to support it,” Miller said.

The next step is to eradicate the problem in urban housing developments. Miller is working to develop a new set of standards and a checklist for pest control contracts at HUD apartment complexes so that pest control is more complete. She anticipates that 90 percent of the German cockroach population in urban developments could be eradicated using an assessment-based program.

“I’ve had the luxury during 18 years at Virginia Tech to put the pieces together and see the problem,” Miller said.

The Healthy Homes Hero award is a building block in this process and Miller notes that she would love to take Carson out to bait German cockroaches en route to solving this urban home health crisis.

“The No. 1 thing I want to do is solve this problem,” Miller said, “because we can.”

Miller is also a world-renowned leader in another household crawling nuisance — bed bugs.

Miller received her undergraduate degree from UCLA in 1991 where she majored in geography/ecosystems. She completed her masters and Ph.D. degrees in urban entomology studying the German cockroach. She has won numerous awards for her work in urban entomology, including the pest control industry’s Crown Leadership Award, the Entomological Society of America’s Distinguished Achievement Award in Extension, the Gamma Sigma Delta Award of Merit in Extension, and the 2012 Virginia Tech Alumni Award for Excellence in Extension.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Albemarle County earns national SolSmart designation for solar energy growth
Dominion Energy customers saved $29 million thanks to innovative projects
Squirrels walk-off winners, again
Wilmington takes rubber match from Hillcats, 6-2
Virginia Tech expert projects a soft tone from Trump-Putin summit
McAuliffe announces opening of two Route 29 Solutions projects in Albemarle County
Kaine renews focus on protections for LGBTQs from housing discrimination
McAuliffe statement on execution of William Morva
Mary Baldwin University welcomes new director of alumni engagement
Democratic Party of Virginia names Chris Bolling executive director
Sen. Warner urges Defense Department not to rescind contracts for foreign-born military recruits
Game Notes: Turks looking to win fifth in a row
Online gambling business in New Zealand: Interesting facts
One critically injured in Staunton fire
Puckett shuts down Lynchburg in 6-2 defeat
Are you trying to set up your own business? Here’s why it’s important to hire a business accountant
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 