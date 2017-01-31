Constitutional amendment would strip governor of ability to restore voting rights
Published Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 8:13 pm
Front Page » Government/Politics » Constitutional amendment would strip governor of ability to restore voting rights
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
This afternoon, the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee reported a constitutional amendment to automatically restore the rights of non-violent felons while stripping the governor from his power to restore rights on a case-by-case basis, thus forever barring other felons from being able to participate in the electoral process.
Senator Tommy Norment’s (R-James City County) SJR 223 now incorporates four other proposed constitutional amendments, in spite of objections from some of the other patrons.
Said Senator Creigh Deeds (D-Bath), “This attempt to limit the powers of the Governor to restore voting rights is nothing short of shameful.”
Said Senator Rosalyn Dance (D-Petersburg), “These are individuals trying to pick up the pieces, get on with their lives and become productive members of society. Our job is to create an environment where they have the opportunity to do so as fully integrated members of their communities.”
Said Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), “This final package does not represent the spirit of the individual amendments that were proposed. My proposed constitutional amendments aimed to restore voting rights to anyone who has paid their dues to society. The version that passed not only cherry picks who gets their rights restored, but strips the Governor of the power to restore rights to the rest.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion