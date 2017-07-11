 jump to example.com

2017 ESPY nominations include six from ACC

Published Tuesday, Jul. 11, 2017, 4:47 pm

Clemson’s national championship football team has been nominated for two 2017 ESPY Awards, and Tiger quarterback Deshaun Watson has also received a pair of nominations to lead this year’s Atlantic Coast Conference contingent.

accThe ESPY Awards are presented by ESPN to recognize excellence in sports performance and achievement during the calendar year. The 2017 ESPYS are set for July 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC.  The ACC boasts six total nominations for this year’s honors.

Clemson football was nominated in both the “Best Team” and “Best Upset” categories. The Tigers defeated defending champion Alabama for the title with a 35-31 win January 9 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Watson received a nomination for “Best Championship Performance” for his efforts in that game, which included the game-winning touchdown pass with one second remaining.

Watson was also nominated as this year’s “Best Male College Athlete” and is joined by Wake Forest soccer standout Ian Harkes, who capped off a stellar senior season by claiming the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to the top collegiate player in the country.

Nominations for the “Best Play” of the year included Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisivlle, who was recognized for hurdling a Syracuse defender during the game between the ACC teams last fall.

2017 ACC ESPY Award Nominees:
Best Championship Performance: Deshaun Watson (Clemson football)
Best Upset: Clemson Defeats Alabama, College Football National Championship
Best Team: Clemson Tigers, College Football
Best Male College Athlete: Ian Harkes (Wake Forest soccer), Deshaun Watson (Clemson football)
Best Play: Lamar Jackson (Louisville football) hurdles defender (Louisville vs. Syracuse football game)

About the ACC 

The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 65th year of competition and 15 members strong, has long enjoyed the reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the nation. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest continue to build upon the cornerstones on which the league was founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports – 14 for women and 13 for men – with member institutions located in 10 states. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC).

