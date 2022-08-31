Zimmerman allows three hits with 8 Ks in Norfolk Tides win
The Norfolk Tides (57-66) shutout the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (68-56), 5-0, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Tides starter Bruce Zimmermann was dominant, going 7.2 innings and didn’t allow a run on three hits, no walks and eight strikeouts.
The Tides scored first with Gunnar Henderson at first base and Greg Cullen at third. Henderson stole second and on the throw down, Cullen broke for home and scored on the double steal. That was in part of a five-steal night for the Tides.
Norfolk went on to score in the fourth and fifth inning. In the fourth, Kelvin Gutierrez reached third and scored when Brett Phillips hit a sacrifice fly. In the fifth with two out, Henderson reached first on a single then scored on a double by Joseph Ortiz, his first career Triple-A hit and RBI, to put the Tides up, 3-0.
Two more runs would score for the Tides to finish the shutout. In the seventh, Ortiz would hit a Baltimore chop over the infield to knock his second RBI. Phillips launched a solo home run in the eighth to cap the shutout, 5-0.
DL Hall was the only reliever out of the pen for the Tides, helping complete the shutout without allowing a hit, one walk with a strikeout. The game two of the series is set for tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Mike Baumann (1-6, 4.67) is scheduled to start for the Tides while Lehigh Valley will throw LHP Kent Emanuel (2-1, 2.02).