Youngkin: ‘Virginia is committed to ending human trafficking’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Monday the members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.

The commission will be responsible for coordinating with the Secretary of Public Safety, the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Labor, the Office of Attorney General, as well as the State Trafficking Response Coordinator and any other federal, state, local, or private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance trafficking prevention education throughout the Commonwealth.

“This Commission is proof that Virginia is committed to ending human trafficking,” Youngkin said. “The conviction of human traffickers, empowerment of survivors, and prevention of others from becoming victims are top public safety priorities for the Commonwealth. That is why I signed the executive order for this commission on my first day in office. We must remain vigilant to ensure that those who work tirelessly to combat human trafficking and help survivors are equipped with the tools necessary to win this fight.”

“Human trafficking, especially sex trafficking, is one of the most heinous, violent crimes our communities combat,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier. “I am grateful to have such dedicated people lending their time and expertise to help bring an end to the repeated crimes of commercial exploitation. I am confident this team will make a difference in the lives of survivors and prevent others from becoming victims, making the Commonwealth safer for all. There will be no leniency in Virginia for those who engage in any form of human trafficking.”

The new commission consists of the following members:

Mike Lamonea, Chair , of Chesapeake, Director at Juniper Networks and Retired DHS/Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent

, of Chesapeake, Director at Juniper Networks and Retired DHS/Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Michael J. Brown of Lynchburg, Virginia, Sheriff (Retired), Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

of Lynchburg, Virginia, Sheriff (Retired), Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Brittany Dunn of Alexandria, COO & Co-Founder, Safe House Project

of Alexandria, COO & Co-Founder, Safe House Project Sarah-Beth Evans of Norfolk

of Norfolk Keith Farmer of Roanoke Valley, Director, Straight Street

of Roanoke Valley, Director, Straight Street Michael Y. Feinme l of Henrico, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County

l of Henrico, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County Pamela Hock, M.S . of Richmond, Educator, Advocate, Survivor

. of Richmond, Educator, Advocate, Survivor Tyller Holden of Virginia Beach, Junior Board of Directors, EnJewel

of Virginia Beach, Junior Board of Directors, EnJewel Michael Miller of Bedford, Sheriff, Bedford County

of Bedford, Sheriff, Bedford County Deepa Patel of Springfield, Virginia, Co-Founder and Clinician, Trauma and Hope

of Springfield, Virginia, Co-Founder and Clinician, Trauma and Hope Mea Picone of Richmond

of Richmond Susan Young of Fairfax, Executive Director and Founder, Parent Coalition To End Human Trafficking

The new commission consists of the following ex-officio members:

Secretary Robert “Bob” Mosier , Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Aimee Guidera , Secretary of Education

, Secretary of Education Secretary Bryan Slate r, Secretary of Labor

r, Secretary of Labor Angella Alvernaz , State Trafficking Response Coordinator, Department of Criminal Justice Services

, State Trafficking Response Coordinator, Department of Criminal Justice Services Major Caren Sterling , Deputy Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Lead of VSP Human Trafficking Unit, Virginia State Police

, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Lead of VSP Human Trafficking Unit, Virginia State Police Tanya Gould, Director, Anti-Human Trafficking Office of Attorney General

Like this: Like Loading...