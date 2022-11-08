Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
womens basketball 13 virginia tech crushes mount st marys 101 45
Sports

Women’s Basketball: # 13 Virginia Tech crushes Mount St. Mary’s, 101-45

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal
Logo: Virginia Tech Athletics

The #13 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team got arguably its most highly anticipated season off to a fine start on Monday night, beating Mount St. Mary’s 101-45 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies scored more points in the second half than the visitors had for the entire game, moving to 1-0 on the campaign with Waynesboro native Kenny Brooks as coach.

Cayla King set a program record with nine 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 33 points, and Tech had five players score in double figures. King had 33 points, while All-American Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Taylor Soule had 14 points and four steals.

With 6:51 to go in the first quarter, the Hokies went on a 20-0 run to lead 23-2, and there was no coming back. Tech led 43-19 at the half. After the 20-0, Tech twice had 12-0 runs to blow the doors off the game. Mount St. Mary’s shot just 14.29 percent in the first quarter. Tech shot 56.1 percent for the game and also made 23 of 27 free throws while scoring 30 points in the paint.

Tech’s defense allowed the Mountaineers to shoot just 26.8 percent for the game, and the Hokies made half of their 28 3-pointers. Tech also forced 24 turnovers into 34 points.

Next, the Hokies will return to action when they host Bucknell on Friday at 7 p.m..

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva basketball

Women’s Basketball: UVA dominates fourth quarter, defeats George Washington, 85-59
Chris Graham
uva basketball

Live Blog: Virginia opens 2022-2023 basketball season with North Carolina Central
Chris Graham

There are actually people at this game, which wasn't unexpected - it's UVA Basketball. I'm on press row – not courtside; they haven't let us writers sit courtside since the move to JPJ. Anyway, it's UVA-NC Central. Should be fun.

police

Augusta County: Stuarts Draft man dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash
Chris Graham

At 1:02 a.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 608.

hotel lobby

Hotel stays increasing as Americans less concerned about COVID-19 pandemic
Rebecca Barnabi

Waynesboro: Fond farewell planned for city tourism manager Jennifer Kiser
Rebecca Barnabi
brennan armstrong

Examining Brennan Armstrong’s options after his so-so senior year at Virginia
Chris Graham
food lion veterans day

Discounts available to veterans, active-duty military at Food Lion on Nov. 11
Crystal Graham