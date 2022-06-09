White homers twice in second straight FredNats win

Before the skies opened and postponed the second game of the doubleheader to Thursday, the FredNats and Hillcats got the first game in with the FredNats taking a 7-5 win. T.J. White hit two home runs and drove in four runs, and the FredNats held the Hillcats to four hits on the mound.

After Lynchburg’s Jake Fox hit a solo home run on the second pitch of the game, the FredNats scored two in the bottom of 1st to take a lead they would never relinquish. With runners on the corners, Jeremy De La Rosa stole second, and Viandel Peña scored from third when the throw went to second base. Leandro Emiliani then drove in De La Rosa with a single to make it 2-1.

White blasted his fourth homer of the year to right field in the 2nd to score Geraldi Diaz and make it a 4-1 ballgame. Lynchburg answered back with two runs in the 3rd on a double from Jorge Burgos to make it 4-3, and the Hillcats tried to tie the game on a wild pitch in that same inning, but Dayan Frias was thrown out at home by the catcher Diaz to the pitcher Mason Denaburg covering to preserve the lead for the FredNats.

Sammy Infante scored the 5th run for the FredNats in the bottom of the 3rd, coming home on an error on a ball hit by Diaz. White then smoked his second homer of the game to score Diaz and make it 7-3.

Lynchburg would add two more runs in the 5th, but the Hillcats would never get closer than that.

Riggs Threadgill got the win, pitching 1.1 inning in relief and getting the FredNats out of a bases loaded jam in the 3rd. Marc Davis pitched the final three innings and earned his first career save. Davis allowed two runs and struck out four.

Game two was rained out and postponed. The two teams will play a 7-inning doubleheader on Thursday, with first pitch in game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Fans who had tickets to tonight’s game can exchange them for tickets to both games of tomorrow’s doubleheader or any other future FredNat home game of equal or lesser value.

