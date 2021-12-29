What are NFTs, Cryptocurrencies and Metaverse?

Published Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, 10:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

One tricky question that arose over the past couple of weeks was, “Why has Facebook become Meta?” And what does META stand for?

Metaverse – it’s a different ball game

The virtual reality space is becoming increasingly popular and is opening up to new business models. In the Metaverse, users can monetize their digital assets (such as photos) and create an immersive entertainment environment in a 3D space that’s similar to Second Life. By connecting a virtual world with the real world through blockchain technology, every user becomes able to control their digital representation through a smart contract.

Metaverse is a virtual reality that uses cryptocurrency in order to run successfully. Bitcoin, USDT/Tether, and especially Ethereum will play a significant role.

Gaming

Blockchain and virtual reality are merging, and the result is a new realm of opportunities. Already, blockchain-based games like Sandbox are redefining the video game industry, making gaming more straightforward, more accessible, and more fun than ever before. Think about how it could change foreign aid. Blockchain will also impact how we play games. In fact, it already has a growing number of passionate adherents in the gaming community.

The role of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

The cryptocurrency market evolves every second. While the option to buy USDT and other currencies still remains, NFT trends are about to rule the world.

NFTs have not just been about selling and buying digital artwork. Companies such as Blockchain Cuties are beginning to adopt them for other use cases such as social media posts or viral marketing campaigns. Jack Dorsey’s first tweet has been sold for $2.9 million. From clothing to celebrity assets, NFTs can be used outside of the gaming space, allowing users to trade items while retaining the original authorship of the product.

NFT Marketplaces

Some online marketplaces allow users to mint, sell, or even trade non-fungible tokens. These marketplaces have a range of options that cover varying degrees of popularity, including OpenSea and Rarible. Gas fees are usually present in these marketplaces on a per action basis that covers some combination of actions required to make, publish, and sell an NFT; an example of this is paying a gas fee when you want to buy an NFT.

DeFi – the technology that connects everything

You can buy or sell your Metaverse tokens on secondary markets, but you’ll still have to go through existing financial channels to do so. That’s where decentralized finance (DeFi) comes in. DeFi networks allow you to use smart contracts and peer-to-peer transactions to buy or sell your tokens in a fast and convenient manner. This means you don’t have to rely on existing financial institutions to do business or trade with other users.

Much of the future of the Metaverse is still unknown, as a lot of the virtual world’s mechanics are in the process of being designed. People like Mark Zuckerberg have their own ideas, which they will attempt to execute, but there is a chance that their plans could be fundamentally flawed or that they could be too far ahead of their time.

While big-time investments could mean more corporate control, on the other hand, it could ruin the whole virtual experience, as the whole blockchain industry relies on its unique trait – a peer-to-peer network where every vote counts as equal, not much to the liking of Silicon Valley corporate owners.

NFTs as part of the Metaverse

Many people see NFTs as a key part of the future of the Metaverse, and many blockchain games will use them as rewards for completing tasks and making progress. Additionally, they will be used to prove that someone has the right to control who can or cannot visit or use a particular piece of virtual land.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the Metaverse will be valuable because they help you prove that you own a particular item. A digital item, after all, is just ones and zeros. If you can duplicate or imitate an item, then duplicating or copying it can become a problem! NFTs solve this problem by preventing duplication, which is why they will be important within the Metaverse.

Summary

Metaverse is The New Thing, and how it will develop is a subject of many different variables which we cannot predict right now. Only time will tell if Mark Zuckerberg’s project will turn out to be a success, or the whole industry will prevail without his ideas.

We know for sure that NFTs will play a significant role in the Metaverse and the cryptocurrency world we see today is just the beginning.

Story by Karina Klauer

Related



