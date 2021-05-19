Waynesboro Police seeking information in Sunday night armed robbery

Waynesboro Police are investigating an armed robbery reported Sunday night at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station on Broad Street.

The preliminary investigation determined two male suspects entered the station at approximately 7:30 p.m. One suspect brandished a firearm at the clerk and demanded money. The second went behind the counter and takes an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both suspects then fled the station and got into a Toyota crossover vehicle that was driven by a possible third suspect.

If you have any information about this incident or know the identity of any of these suspects, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540)-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800)-322-2017.

