Waynesboro man steals two vehicles, leads authorities on separate chases before being apprehended

A Waynesboro man faces multiple charges after stealing a vehicle in Chesterfield County, then leading authorities on a chase through Augusta County onto the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Albert Cox, 60, was spotted speeding in a Ford Explorer on East Side Highway just outside the Waynesboro city limits around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. An Augusta County sheriff’s deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Cox disregarded the emergency lights and siren.

The deputy pursued Cox onto the Blue Ridge Parkway, travelling into Nelson County and eventually into Rockbridge County. Once the deputy entered Rockbridge County, the pursuit was discontinued.

Around 1:25 a.m., another deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office located a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 81 at mile marker 216. This vehicle was the same suspect vehicle from the earlier pursuit, but it was found unoccupied.

Deputies checked the surrounding areas, but were unable to locate any suspect at that time. It was determined that this vehicle was stolen out of Chesterfield County.

Later in the morning, at 10 a.m., the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a vehicle that had just been stolen from the parking lot of the Circle K gas station in Mint Spring. Deputies arrived on scene and began reviewing video footage of the auto theft. A BOL was issued a short time later to all surrounding law enforcement agencies for the stolen vehicle.

At 11:03 a.m., an Augusta County Deputy located the stolen vehicle from the Circle K incident on Delphine Avenue in the City of Waynesboro. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. The vehicle disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and siren, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued through the City of Waynesboro and into Augusta County. An off-duty deputy was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Dooms Crossing Road and Route 340, flattening all four tires on the stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle came to a stop in the 500 block of East Side Highway. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Cox was treated by rescue personnel on scene and later transported to Augusta Health for additional medical treatment and then released.

Cox had active felony warrants from Staunton Police Department and Chesterfield County Police Department. He has been arrested and charged with felony eluding, grand larceny of an automobile, and driving under the influence as a result of the Augusta County incidents.

Cox is awaiting a bond hearing with the magistrate.