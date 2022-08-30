Waynesboro Heritage Museum exhibit to feature ‘Early Entrepreneurs of Waynesboro’

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

city of waynesboro virginia logoThe Waynesboro Heritage Foundation’s Heritage Museum will host the grand opening for a new exhibit titled “Early Entrepreneurs of Waynesboro” on Sept. 10 from 5-7 p.m.

Meet the Johnson and Culton families and learn more about newly uncovered local history that spans from the 18th Century through today.

Light refreshments will be served.

The Waynesboro Heritage Museum is located at 420 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

For more information, visit waynesboroheritagefoundation.com

