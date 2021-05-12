Warner, Kaine highlight Treasury Department launch of local, state COVID-19 relief funds

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine applauded the Treasury Department’s launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We welcome the $7.2 billion in relief for Virginia and are pleased the Biden Administration has listened to our calls to give states, localities, and tribes significant flexibility in determining how best to use these emergency funds,” said the Senators. “These funds will allow the Commonwealth and localities to recover from the economic harm of COVID, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue, and address many of the other impacts of the pandemic. We will keep working with the Commonwealth and local governments to ensure Virginians receive this much-needed relief.”

The Virginia state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from these funds. An additional amount of approximately $2.9 billion will be allocated to municipalities the following way:

Accomack County: $6,277,004

Albemarle County: $21,236,071

Alexandria: $59,633,833

Alleghany County: $2,886,381

Amelia County: $2,553,262

Amherst County: $6,138,901

Appomattox County: $3,090,525

Arlington County: $46,003,782

Augusta County: $14,676,256

Bath County: $805,506

Bedford County: $15,344,241

Blacksburg: $13,364,987

Bland County: $1,219,816

Botetourt County: $6,491,249

Bristol: $10,027,374

Brunswick County: $3,152,681

Buchanan County: $4,079,781

Buckingham County: $3,330,798

Buena Vista: $1,258,276

Campbell County: $10,660,768

Caroline County: $5,967,971

Carroll County: $5,786,553

Charles City County: $1,352,481

Charlotte County: $2,307,551

Charlottesville: $19,609,709

Chesapeake: $76,025,897

Chesterfield County: $68,527,653

Christiansburg: $3,115,411

Clarke County: $2,839,569

Colonial Heights: $6,010,090

Covington: $1,075,692

Craig County: $996,637

Culpeper County: $10,217,905

Cumberland County: $1,929,175

Danville: $29,142,851

Dickenson County: $2,781,104

Dinwiddie County: $5,544,337

Emporia: $1,038,398

Essex County: $2,127,492

Fairfax County: $222,894,638

Fairfax City: $4,665,409

Falls Church: $2,839,181

Fauquier County: $13,834,039

Floyd County: $3,059,059

Fluvanna County: $5,296,878

Franklin County: $10,885,502

Franklin City: $1,547,496

Frederick County: $17,348,003

Fredericksburg: $10,782,747

Galax: $1,232,830

Giles County: $3,247,664

Gloucester County: $7,254,411

Goochland County: $4,613,742

Grayson County: $3,020,405

Greene County: $3,849,608

Greensville County: $2,201,885

Halifax County: $6,586,814

Hampton: $48,660,418

Hanover County: $20,932,282

Harrisonburg: $23,834,094

Henrico County: $64,257,518

Henry County: $9,820,105

Highland County: $425,382

Hopewell: $9,998,813

Isle of Wight County: $7,207,988

James City County: $14,863,696

King George County: $5,212,578

King William County: $3,330,798

King and Queen County: $1,364,524

Lancaster County: $2,059,508

Lee County: $4,549,643

Leesburg: $5,927,673

Lexington: $1,446,298

Loudoun County: $80,324,909

Louisa County: $7,301,611

Lunenburg County: $2,368,930

Lynchburg: $33,328,529

Madison County: $2,575,794

Manassas Park: $3,394,897

Manassas: $7,980,280

Martinsville: $2,438,467

Mathews County: $1,715,901

Mecklenburg County: $5,941,166

Middlesex County: $2,055,429

Montgomery County: $19,139,269

Nelson County: $2,899,977

New Kent County: $4,485,156

Newport News: $66,794,246

Norfolk: $154,141,050

Northampton County: $2,274,530

Northumberland County: $2,349,312

Norton: $773,263

Nottoway County: $2,958,637

Orange County: $7,196,722

Page County: $4,642,683

Patrick County: $3,420,148

Petersburg: $20,961,839

Pittsylvania County: $11,723,057

Poquoson: $2,383,498

Portsmouth: $56,842,564

Powhatan County: $5,759,553

Prince Edward County: $4,429,021

Prince George County: $7,449,621

Prince William County: $91,357,060

Pulaski County: $6,609,346

Radford: $8,228,392

Rappahannock County: $1,431,536

Richmond County: $1,752,612

Richmond City: $154,879,828

Roanoke County: $18,294,526

Roanoke City: $64,576,671

Rockbridge County: $4,384,541

Rockingham County: $15,917,438

Russell County: $5,164,019

Salem: $4,914,423

Scott County: $4,188,943

Shenandoah County: $8,471,897

Smyth County: $5,847,349

Southampton County: $3,424,615

Spotsylvania County: $26,458,167

Stafford County: $29,695,536

Staunton: $12,955,826

Suffolk: $30,065,296

Surry County: $1,247,398

Sussex County: $2,167,505

Tazewell County: $7,885,103

Virginia Beach: $136,429,703

Warren County: $7,801,386

Washington County: $10,438,365

Waynesboro: $9,046,603

Westmoreland County: $3,499,203

Williamsburg: $2,904,639

Winchester: $12,337,682

Wise County: $7,261,210

Wythe County: $5,571,531

York County: $13,262,590

Non-entitlement funds: approximately $633,000,000

Allocations for non-entitlement local governments will soon be released and will provide an additional $633 million in relief to Virginia cities and towns. Tribal governments will receive their allocation amounts after submitting their requests for funding to the Treasury.

Eligible state, metropolitan city, and county governments may now request their allocation through the Treasury Submission Portal.

