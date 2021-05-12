Warner, Kaine highlight Treasury Department launch of local, state COVID-19 relief funds
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine applauded the Treasury Department’s launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We welcome the $7.2 billion in relief for Virginia and are pleased the Biden Administration has listened to our calls to give states, localities, and tribes significant flexibility in determining how best to use these emergency funds,” said the Senators. “These funds will allow the Commonwealth and localities to recover from the economic harm of COVID, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue, and address many of the other impacts of the pandemic. We will keep working with the Commonwealth and local governments to ensure Virginians receive this much-needed relief.”
The Virginia state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from these funds. An additional amount of approximately $2.9 billion will be allocated to municipalities the following way:
- Accomack County: $6,277,004
- Albemarle County: $21,236,071
- Alexandria: $59,633,833
- Alleghany County: $2,886,381
- Amelia County: $2,553,262
- Amherst County: $6,138,901
- Appomattox County: $3,090,525
- Arlington County: $46,003,782
- Augusta County: $14,676,256
- Bath County: $805,506
- Bedford County: $15,344,241
- Blacksburg: $13,364,987
- Bland County: $1,219,816
- Botetourt County: $6,491,249
- Bristol: $10,027,374
- Brunswick County: $3,152,681
- Buchanan County: $4,079,781
- Buckingham County: $3,330,798
- Buena Vista: $1,258,276
- Campbell County: $10,660,768
- Caroline County: $5,967,971
- Carroll County: $5,786,553
- Charles City County: $1,352,481
- Charlotte County: $2,307,551
- Charlottesville: $19,609,709
- Chesapeake: $76,025,897
- Chesterfield County: $68,527,653
- Christiansburg: $3,115,411
- Clarke County: $2,839,569
- Colonial Heights: $6,010,090
- Covington: $1,075,692
- Craig County: $996,637
- Culpeper County: $10,217,905
- Cumberland County: $1,929,175
- Danville: $29,142,851
- Dickenson County: $2,781,104
- Dinwiddie County: $5,544,337
- Emporia: $1,038,398
- Essex County: $2,127,492
- Fairfax County: $222,894,638
- Fairfax City: $4,665,409
- Falls Church: $2,839,181
- Fauquier County: $13,834,039
- Floyd County: $3,059,059
- Fluvanna County: $5,296,878
- Franklin County: $10,885,502
- Franklin City: $1,547,496
- Frederick County: $17,348,003
- Fredericksburg: $10,782,747
- Galax: $1,232,830
- Giles County: $3,247,664
- Gloucester County: $7,254,411
- Goochland County: $4,613,742
- Grayson County: $3,020,405
- Greene County: $3,849,608
- Greensville County: $2,201,885
- Halifax County: $6,586,814
- Hampton: $48,660,418
- Hanover County: $20,932,282
- Harrisonburg: $23,834,094
- Henrico County: $64,257,518
- Henry County: $9,820,105
- Highland County: $425,382
- Hopewell: $9,998,813
- Isle of Wight County: $7,207,988
- James City County: $14,863,696
- King George County: $5,212,578
- King William County: $3,330,798
- King and Queen County: $1,364,524
- Lancaster County: $2,059,508
- Lee County: $4,549,643
- Leesburg: $5,927,673
- Lexington: $1,446,298
- Loudoun County: $80,324,909
- Louisa County: $7,301,611
- Lunenburg County: $2,368,930
- Lynchburg: $33,328,529
- Madison County: $2,575,794
- Manassas Park: $3,394,897
- Manassas: $7,980,280
- Martinsville: $2,438,467
- Mathews County: $1,715,901
- Mecklenburg County: $5,941,166
- Middlesex County: $2,055,429
- Montgomery County: $19,139,269
- Nelson County: $2,899,977
- New Kent County: $4,485,156
- Newport News: $66,794,246
- Norfolk: $154,141,050
- Northampton County: $2,274,530
- Northumberland County: $2,349,312
- Norton: $773,263
- Nottoway County: $2,958,637
- Orange County: $7,196,722
- Page County: $4,642,683
- Patrick County: $3,420,148
- Petersburg: $20,961,839
- Pittsylvania County: $11,723,057
- Poquoson: $2,383,498
- Portsmouth: $56,842,564
- Powhatan County: $5,759,553
- Prince Edward County: $4,429,021
- Prince George County: $7,449,621
- Prince William County: $91,357,060
- Pulaski County: $6,609,346
- Radford: $8,228,392
- Rappahannock County: $1,431,536
- Richmond County: $1,752,612
- Richmond City: $154,879,828
- Roanoke County: $18,294,526
- Roanoke City: $64,576,671
- Rockbridge County: $4,384,541
- Rockingham County: $15,917,438
- Russell County: $5,164,019
- Salem: $4,914,423
- Scott County: $4,188,943
- Shenandoah County: $8,471,897
- Smyth County: $5,847,349
- Southampton County: $3,424,615
- Spotsylvania County: $26,458,167
- Stafford County: $29,695,536
- Staunton: $12,955,826
- Suffolk: $30,065,296
- Surry County: $1,247,398
- Sussex County: $2,167,505
- Tazewell County: $7,885,103
- Virginia Beach: $136,429,703
- Warren County: $7,801,386
- Washington County: $10,438,365
- Waynesboro: $9,046,603
- Westmoreland County: $3,499,203
- Williamsburg: $2,904,639
- Winchester: $12,337,682
- Wise County: $7,261,210
- Wythe County: $5,571,531
- York County: $13,262,590
- Non-entitlement funds: approximately $633,000,000
Allocations for non-entitlement local governments will soon be released and will provide an additional $633 million in relief to Virginia cities and towns. Tribal governments will receive their allocation amounts after submitting their requests for funding to the Treasury.
Eligible state, metropolitan city, and county governments may now request their allocation through the Treasury Submission Portal.