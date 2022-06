Volunteers needed for Stuff the Bus this August

The United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro is seeking volunteers for their Stuff the Bus 2022 campaign August 5-8.

Locations include the Staunton Walmart and Waynesboro Walmart as well as Augusta Expo.

Stuff the Bus is a school drive where needed supplies are collected and donated to the 30 public schools in the SAW region.

To help impact the lives of students, you can sign up now.