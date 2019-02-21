VMI, Under Armour extend apparel partnership

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

VMI has extended its athletics apparel and footwear partnership with Under Armour, athletics director Dr. Dave Diles announced this week.

The agreement, which runs through 2022 with a two-year renewal option, continues the partnership that began in 2014 and gives Under Armour the right to provide game and training gear to the Keydets’ 18 intercollegiate sports while also outfitting coaches and members of the athletic department staff.

“Our department is very pleased to extend our relationship with Under Armour,” said Diles. “Over the past five years, Under Armour has been an exceptional partner and we are looking forward to continuing to build a mutually beneficial relationship. Our cadet athletes, coaches, staff and the VMI community have a deep appreciation for the quality, innovation and company values that define Under Armour. We could not have asked for a more responsive and support partner.”

VMI, which became the first Virginia Division I institution to join the Under Armour family, remains on a standout UA roster that includes University of California, Los Angeles, University of California, Berkley, University of Wisconsin, University of Notre Dame, Naval Academy Athletic Association, University of Maryland, Texas Tech University, Northwestern University, University of Cincinnati, Boston College, University of Utah, University of South Carolina, University of Utah, University of South Carolina, South Carolina, Auburn University, and Yale.

The agreement continues marketing and promotional opportunities along with access to partner-only designs.

BSN Sports of Salem, Virginia will once again implement the new agreement between VMI and Under Armour.

Bill Stote, BSN Sports Collegiate Select Senior Vice President added, “This agreement with Virginia Military Institute affirms our highest aspirations for BSN’s Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers. We are excited to partner with the Keydets to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic program.”

ABOUT BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

Related Content

Shop Google