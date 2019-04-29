VMI Baseball: Keydets face Longwood, VCU in mid-week contests

The VMI baseball team is scheduled for two non-conference games this week, Tuesday (5 p.m.) at Longwood University and Wednesday (6 p.m.) at home against VCU.

Multimedia: Longwood Live Stats – Longwood Video (ESPN+): VCU Live Stats

The Keydets are coming off a Southern Conference series win at Western Carolina University, taking two of three games. VMI won the first and third games, both in extra innings, 15-11 on Friday in 11 frames and 9-8 Sunday in 10 innings.

VMI’s contest against VCU, originally scheduled for March 6, was postponed to frigid temperatures.

Several Keydets had strong performances last week. Senior catcher Ryan Smoot was 5-11 (.455) in his four starts with two doubles, a triple, six runs and eight RBI. His on-base percentage was .625 and slugging percentage was .818. Jon Clines hit .333 and had a double, a triple and a home run for a .667 slugging percentage. Callen Nuccio extended his hitting streak to 13 games and hit .333 with a .455 on base percentage and a pair of stolen bases.

Freshman left-hander Will Lopez was the winning pitcher in both extra innings games at Western Carolina. He threw three innings Friday, allowing just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Lopez tossed another 1 1/3 innings Sunday for his second win in the series. He allowed no earned runs in his three outings for the week, and struck out five over 5 1/3 frames.

