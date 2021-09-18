Virginia vs. North Carolina: Broadcast info, preview, live coverage

Virginia (2-0, 0-0 ACC) faces #21 North Carolina (1-1, 0-1 ACC) tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. AFP editor Chris Graham will blog live with in-game commentary and analysis.

Broadcast info

The game will air live on ACC Network on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Information on providers of the ACC Network can be found on GetACCN.com. The game is also available to ACC Network subscribers via the ESPN App and ESPN.com. The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

Betting line

Vegas: UNC -8

ESPN FPI: UNC 71.2 percent win probability

Forecast

This is Virginia’s game to win. If the schedule had this one even a week later, maybe Mack Brown and his staff have time to fix the issues with the O line that doomed them in the loss to the Hokies. UNC QB Sam Howell didn’t handle the pressure well, and was only average at best against the Virginia Tech secondary with a clean pocket. That doesn’t bode well against an improved UVA secondary. And the Virginia offense is rolling, giving Brennan Armstrong time, and the transfer portal gave him a new weapon in tight end Jelani Woods, whose presence opens things up outside for Dontayvion Wicks and Ra’Shaun Henry. Should be an electric atmosphere at night in Kenan, but Virginia is the better team. Final: Virginia 34, North Carolina 17.

AFP pregame coverage

What UVA Football fans need to know about North Carolina

Two weeks in, North Carolina owns a blowout win over Georgia State and an ugly loss at Virginia Tech. Meaning: we don’t really know anything about North Carolina.

O line key to high-octane UVA offense

One thing you don’t think about when your favorite team plays multiple quarterbacks: the offensive line, and cadence.

Mandy Alonso wants to make it five straight

Mack Brown, get the printer ready. We’ve got some material for your bulletin board, courtesy UVA defensive lineman Mandy Alonso.

Deep dive: How UVA might try to defend the Carolina passing game

Last year, in North Carolina’s 44-41 loss to UVA in Charlottesville, UNC quarterback Sam Howell was 23-of-28 for 443 yards and four TDs.

Mendenhall: ‘I like where we are’

Vegas has Virginia as a nine-point ‘dog on the road at North Carolina this week, which is insulting, but whatever.