augusta free press news

Virginia, Virginia Tech set to clash on Wednesday

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, 6:00 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Chris Graham breaks down Wednesday’s ACC Basketball clash pitting in-state rivals Virginia and Virginia Tech.